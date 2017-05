NEW DELHI The government wants to achieve an economic growth rate of between 7 and 8 percent that is non-inflationary, Minister of State for Finance minister Jayant Sinha said on Friday.

Sinha was speaking the day after the Reserve Bank of India ordered a surprise interest rate cut. The central bank cautioned that further policy easing would depend on "sustained high quality fiscal consolidation".

