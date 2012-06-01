* India's top automaker reports falling car sales
* Indian media blast govt's handling of economy
* Singh announces steps to track costs of govt projects
By Ross Colvin and Manoj Kumar
NEW DELHI, June 1 Indian export data released on
Friday confirmed a sharp slowdown in foreign trade, adding to
the woes of Asia's third-largest economy and piling more
pressure on the weak coalition government to take steps to boost
economic growth.
Indian exports inched up 3.23 percent to $24.5 billion in
April from a year earlier after falling in March, a far cry from
the more than 20 percent growth recorded in recent years. India
has been hit by falling demand from its traditional export
markets in the United States and Europe.
The export figures compounded an already gloomy economic
picture - GDP data on Thursday showed the economy grew at its
slowest pace in nine years in the first three months of 2012.
The rupee has also tumbled to record lows this week.
There was fresh evidence of a slowdown in the manufacturing
sector, which accounts for nearly 15 percent of the economy, on
Friday as India's top automaker Maruti Suzuki said its
car sales in May fell 5.9 percent, dragged down by high fuel
costs and an excise tax hike.
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who awoke to newspaper
editorials accusing him of weak leadership and demanding that he
take action to arrest the economic slide, was due to hold a
meeting of his economic cabinet on Friday evening.
Officials downplayed the importance of the meeting, saying
it was routine. But it caps a bad week for the government, which
not only has had to contend with bad economic news but a
national strike on Thursday against a steep petrol price hike.
The government was expected to partially roll back the
increase as early as this weekend.
The only item on the cabinet meeting's agenda was a proposal
to remove restrictions on the export of skimmed milk powder, and
one minister said that the economic situation was not discussed.
Faced with a barrage of dismal economic data in the past few
months, the government's chief strategy has been to blame the
downturn on high global oil prices and the euro zone debt
crisis, while insisting that this is a temporary blip and growth
prospects are still good.
This has infuriated investors who say a string of policy
u-turns by the government and its failure to take aggressive
action to narrow its rising trade and budget deficits and
encourage more foreign investment are also to blame.
PIECEMEAL APPROACH
"We believe policy makers' decision to continue the bad mix
of growth since the credit crisis is at the heart of most of the
macro challenges facing the country," Morgan Stanley economist
Chetan Ahya said on Thursday.
The government has been criticised for its piecemeal
approach to the economic crisis so far. Economists were
sceptical about the impact of austerity measures announced on
Thursday that included some curbs on government spending.
Singh on Friday also unveiled a new plan to fast-track
delayed infrastructure projects to provide fresh impetus to the
economy. More than 200 large state-funded road, port and oil
pipeline projects are running behind schedule.
In the three years before the global financial crisis, India
was roaring with growth above 9 percent and ambitions to
challenge China as the world's top emerging economy.
Standard & Poor's cut India's credit rating outlook in April
to negative from stable, worried by its fiscal and current
account deficits. The decision jeopardises India's long-term
rating of BBB minus, the lowest investment grade rating.
"There is no point blaming the Greeks or the Spaniards for
India's economic woes. Nor are the usual suspects, the rain
gods, at fault this time," India's Economic Times said. "Growth
slowdown is essentially home-made."
Weather forecasters said there was another dark cloud that,
unfortunately for India, may not be bearing rain. They said
India's annual monsoon rains may be late this year but that it
was not yet time to panic.
The rains are crucial for farm output and economic growth as
about 55 percent of the south Asian nation's arable land is
rain-fed, and the farm sector accounts for about 15 percent of a
nearly $2 trillion economy.
In 2009, poor monsoon rains led to the worst drought in
nearly four decades, forcing India, a large producer and
consumer of farm products, to import foodstuffs such as sugar at
sky-high prices, hoisting global prices to record highs.
(Writing by Ross Colvin, additional reporting by Mayank
Bhardwaj in New Delhi and Henry Foy in Mumbai; Editing by John
Chalmers)