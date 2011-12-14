* Rupee hits new low, remains vulnerable
* PM adviser says little can be done to counter slide
* Data shows rupee fuelling inflation
* Adds to policy complications for central bank
* Central bank expected to hold rates steady on Friday
By Tony Munroe and Manoj Kumar
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, Dec 14 India's economic
gloom deepened on Wednesday as figures showed a record low rupee
is adding to the central bank's inflation headache and an
adviser to the prime minister said there was little that could
be done to check the currency's slump.
An 18 percent slide in the value of the rupee since July is
adding to a growing worry of economic crisis in the country as
stubbornly high inflation ties the hands of the central bank
from easing policy to try to turn a grim economic outlook.
A worsening fiscal picture means the government's financial
firepower is also limited. Parliament is in gridlock, preventing
approvals for investment that could help offset a ballooning
current account deficit.
Indeed, C. Rangarajan, chairman of the Prime Minister's
Economic Advisory Council, suggested there was little
policymakers can do to counter the slide in the currency.
He said the rupee was subject to the whims of global
investors, who are buying the dollar as a safe haven from the
euro-zone debt crisis.
"The behaviour of the rupee is also a reflection of the
behaviour of the dollar," he said. "There is very little that
can be done."
Data on Wednesday showed wholesale prices, the main gauge of
inflation in India, rose 9.11 percent in November from a year
earlier. That showed inflation actually fell from 9.73 percent
in October thanks to a sharp pull back in food price pressures.
However, fuel inflation rose to 15.48 percent from 14.79
percent and manufacturing inflation increased to 7.7 percent
from 7.66 percent as the tumbling rupee pushed up import costs.
RUPEE SLIDE
The slide in the rupee has caught policymakers
flat-footed and by firing up import costs it is undermining the
Reserve Bank of India's forecast for inflation to drop to 7
percent by March. That potentially pushes back when the central
bank could ease policy.
The rupee fell to a fresh low of 54 per dollar on Wednesday.
Many economists believe it will fall further, in turn
keeping downward pressure on Indian stocks, which are off 22
percent in 2012, among the worst in Asia. The main index
fell 0.76 percent on Wednesday.
"The bearish sentiment is very strong and there is nothing
going for the rupee," said Hari Chandramgathan, a foreign
exchange dealer with Federal Bank.
While the central bank has stepped in to smooth volatility
in the foreign exchange market, it has not mounted a spirited
defense of the currency and is not expected to do so given
limited reserves and the need to fund a swelling trade deficit.
"Central bank has a limited flexibility, but I think they
should intervene," said M. Govinda Rao, a member of Prime
Minister Manmohan Singh's economic advisory team.
"RBI can intervene, but since the balances are not large,
there is a serious problem. RBI cannot be immune to that," he
said, adding that one possibility is to raise interest rates on
deposits of non-resident Indians.
The current account deficit hit $14 billion in the
April-June quarter, nearly triple the previous quarter's tally.
The risk is that a plunging rupee will be seen by investors
as reason enough to pull capital out of the country, adding yet
more downward pressure on the currency and setting off a balance
of payments crisis.
Deutsche Bank said in a Nov 24 report that now is "India's
time of reckoning" and UBS said investor sentiment "has gone
from cautious to outright scared."
The rupee is vulnerable because external debt payments of
about $20 billion are due in the first half of 2012 and because
importers are not effectively hedged, said Sailesh K. Jha, head
of Asia strategy at Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken in Singapore.
"We anticipate continued net outflows from the equity market
into first half of 2012 as the uncertainty on the outlook for
India growth, inflation and macroeconomic policies lingers,"
said Jha, who expects the currency to touch 57 in the first
quarter of 2012, with 60 possible in the first half.
TOUGH TIMES
India's economy has been battered by local setbacks and
global headwinds. The government had originally projected growth
of 9 percent in the fiscal year to March 2012.
Now, analysts say India will struggle to grow even 7
percent, a sharp drop from 8.5 percent in 2010/11.
Such forecasts were supported by data on Monday showing
India's industrial output slumped more than 5 percent in October
from a year earlier, far worse than expected and the first fall
in over two years.
Central banks elsewhere in the world, including in China,
Brazil and Indonesia, have started to ease monetary policy as
dark economic clouds gather globally.
India's central bank will not be able to move so fast.
Headline inflation has been above 9 percent for 12
consecutive months despite 13 rate increases since March 2010
that have lifted the repo rate -- the policy rate -- to a
three-year high of 8.5 percent from 4.75 percent.
While November's inflation was the lowest in a year, it
brought little joy to investors, who pushed up bond yields and
swap rates.
The central bank indicated in October that further rate
rises may not be needed if inflation comes down, raising hopes
in India that rates might start to come down, but the rupee's
drop complicates that.
"The rapid depreciation of the rupee is going to throw out
of the window all the calculations on inflation, given the
contribution of imported inflation to manufactured product price
inflation," said Rupa Rege Nitsure, chief economist at Bank of
Baroda in Mumbai.
The central bank reviews monetary policy on Friday, but with
inflation stubbornly above 9 percent it is widely expected to
keep rates on hold.
"Even though the RBI will definitely pause on rates, the
exact timing from which it would have started easing interest
rates has once again turned uncertain due to the tumbling
currency," Nitsure said.
Tight cash conditions in the money market have fuelled
speculation that the central bank might lower the cash reserve
ratio, the percentage of deposits banks must maintain with the
RBI, as early as Friday. However, a Reuters poll showed
economists don't expect a CRR cut before 2012.
"The RBI is unlikely to jump the gun either on CRR or on the
repo rate just yet. I think these are both early next year
outcomes. But on Friday what it will do is it will sound a lot
more dovish. That in itself is an important change," said Rajeev
Malik, an economist with CLSA in Singapore.