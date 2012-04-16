* Headline inflation at 6.89 pct in March vs 6.95 pct in Feb
* Manufacturing inflation drops to 4.87 pct from 5.75 pct in
Feb
* Central bank expected to cut rates by 25 bps on Tuesday
* RBI says inflation likely to stay sticky; risks to upside
By Rajesh Kumar Singh and Suvashree Dey Choudhury
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, April 16 India said on Monday
that inflation had slightly eased in March, a day before what is
forecast to be the first interest rate cut in three years, but a
cautious tone from the central bank added to expectations that
monetary policy change will be gradual.
The wholesale price index (WPI), India's main
inflation indicator, rose an annual 6.89 percent in March,
higher than the 6.70 percent rise estimated by analysts, as
manufacturing inflation eased even as food inflation shot up.
But it was still below February's 6.95 percent reading.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said inflation was likely to
remain near current levels during the fiscal year that started
this month, with upward pressure persisting.
"While inflation has moderated, risks to inflation are still
on the upside," the bank said in a report, a day before it is
due to release its annual policy statement.
The central bank's nearly two-year battle against high
inflation, coupled with a political logjam in New Delhi and an
uncertain global economy, is expected to have slowed India's
economic growth to a three-year low of 6.9 percent in the fiscal
year that ended on March 31.
"A rising current account deficit, suppressed inflation and
the structural nature of the fiscal deficit suggest that it will
be a shallow rate cutting cycle," said Sonal Varma, an economist
at Nomura in Mumbai, who expects a total of 75 basis points in
policy repo rate cuts in 2012.
The RBI is widely expected to cut its main lending rate, the
repo rate, by 25 basis points to 8.25 percent on
Tuesday, though economists have been paring back their rate cut
forecasts for the year amid worries about high commodity prices
and a heavy fiscal deficit.
The RBI has already cut the cash reserve ratio,
the share of deposits banks must maintain with the central bank,
by 125 basis points in two moves since late January to 4.75
percent, making more money available for lending.
MIXED BAG
Manufacturing goods inflation, a barometer for demand-driven
price pressures, dropped to 4.87 percent from 5.75 percent in
February, giving solace to investors who have long sought a rate
cut. However, the annual WPI reading for January was revised up
to 6.89 percent from 6.55 percent, the government said.
Indian bonds and swap rates were little changed following
the inflation data release, with traders pricing in a 25 basis
point rate cut while looking ahead to the tone of the RBI
Governor Duvvuri Subbarao's language.
The central bank's economic report was issued after the
close of markets.
The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended down 2
basis points at 8.45 percent, after dropping by 22 basis points
last week.
A spike in food prices and suppressed fuel inflation are
expected to temper the extent of rate cuts for the year. Food
inflation was 9.94 percent on year in March compared with 6.07
percent in the previous month, while fuel inflation eased to
10.41 percent from 12.83 percent in February.
"We expect RBI's statement to be slightly on the hawkish
side, highlighting suppressed price pressures on inflation. But
at the same time, the policy document will also highlight growth
risks both domestically and globally," said Kumar Rachapudi, a
fixed-income strategist at Barclays Capital in Singapore.
New Delhi is eventually expected to raise subsidised fuel
prices in order to ease its fiscal burden, which would add to
inflation. Domestic political obligations have helped keep fuel
inflation mostly steady despite the rise in global oil prices in
recent months.
However, India's heavy dependence on imported crude means a
surge in global prices poses a risk to its finances if the
government continues to absorb the increase instead of passing
it along to end-users.
A weakened government, reluctant to make the politically
unpopular move of raising pump prices, may do so soon to avoid
digging a deeper fiscal hole after its deficit hit 5.9 percent
of GDP in the just-ended fiscal year.
(Additional reporting by Archana Narayanan; Writing by Tony
Munroe; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan and Andrew Osborn)