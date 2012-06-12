June 12 India's industrial output was almost flat at 0.1 percent in April compared to a year ago and was well below expectations, government data showed on Tuesday. Analysts had expected output to grow 1.7 percent, a Reuters poll showed. The April figure compares with a revised annual contraction of 3.2 percent a month ago. KEY POINTS: ------------------------------------------------------ annual growth in pct* Apr 2012 Mar 2012 Apr 2011 INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT 0.1 -3.2 5.3 Consumer goods 5.2 1.2 3.2 Consumer durables 5.0 1.02 1.6 Consumer non-durables 5.4 1.2 4.6 Capital goods -16.3 -20.3 6.6 Mining -3.1 -1.3 1.6 Electricity 4.6 2.7 6.5 Manufacturing 0.1 -3.98 5.7 (Based on the new series with 2004/05 as base year) --------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Rajesh Kumar Singh and Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI)