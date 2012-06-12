(Adds comments, details)
NEW DELHI, June 12 India's industrial output
growth almost stalled in April compared with a year earlier,
reinforcing expectations the central bank will cut rates next
week to try to combat a slowdown in the economy.
The government data showed that output rose just 0.1 percent
in April, lower than expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.7
percent increase. Output fell in March from a year earlier by
3.5 percent.
KEY POINTS
------------------------------------------------------
annual growth in pct*
Apr 2012 Mar 2012 Apr 2011
INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT 0.1 -3.2 5.3
Consumer goods 5.2 1.2 3.2
Consumer durables 5.0 1.02 1.6
Consumer non-durables 5.4 1.2 4.6
Capital goods -16.3 -20.3 6.6
Mining -3.1 -1.3 1.6
Electricity 4.6 2.7 6.5
Manufacturing 0.1 -3.98 5.7
(Based on the new series with 2004/05 as base year)
---------------------------------------------------------
COMMENTARY
ABHEEK BARUA, CHIEF ECONOMIST, HDFC BANK, NEW DELHI
"The data clearly points to industrial growth being
extremely weak, and it is in clear need of monetary as well as
fiscal support. I think industrial growth needs monetary
stimulus irrespective of what the headline inflation number
shows day after tomorrow.
"There is a case for a sharp move from the Reserve Bank of
India, and I would not be surprised if RBI goes for a 50 basis
points repo rate cut or a combination of 25 basis points cut in
both repo rate and the cash reserve ratio.
"The industrial growth is looking very weak irrespective of
legitimate skepticism on the veracity of IIP data. We are seeing
sustained slower growth in industry, which is becoming
broad-based.
"A lot of what Standard & Poor's said was valid, but the
timing was misguided and misplaced. The rating agency could have
avoided this in the middle of turmoil that India and other
economies are going through; it just added to the negative
sentiment. Some degree of caution from the rating agencies is
called for."
RUPA REGE NITSURE, CHIEF ECONOMIST, BANK OF BARODA, MUMBAI
"There was absolutely no reason for any improvement in the
data given the ongoing investment slowdown and imported
inflation due to the rupee depreciation. The RBI has no
alternative but to reduce policy rates by 50 basis points, as
there is no space left for any fiscal stimulus."
SUJAN HAZRA, CHIEF ECONOMIST, ANAND RATHI SECURITIES, MUMBAI
"I think the RBI needs to boost liquidity at this point,
otherwise rate cuts will remain symbolic. The central bank
should cut the cash reserve ratio by 50 basis points along with
a 25 basis points cut in repo rate.
"We were expecting the main weakness to come in from the
services sector in FY13. But today's manufacturing print shows
that it may also be a cause of concern."
RAMYA SURYANARAYANAN, ECONOMIST, DBS, SINGAPORE
"On a sequential basis output expanded by 5 percent but this
is too little as it comes after a generally weak past 9 months.
This is why the YoY growth rate is flat. In particular in April,
weakness in mining and capital goods has dragged industrial
output lower. Meanwhile, consumption demand is also moderating
possibly as the uncertain global outlook and domestic challenges
combine to cast a shadow on the job market."
SHUBHADA RAO, CHIEF ECONOMIST, YES BANK, MUMBAI
"It is a very disappointing number. While consumption is
barely holding up, the worrying factor is a 10-month consecutive
contraction in intermediate goods. Capital goods being an
unpredictable data series continues to surprise us on the
negative. We have penciled in a 25 basis points repo rate cut at
the policy.
"Current liquidity conditions do not warrant a cut in CRR as
OMO (open market operation) is expected to be the preferred
route though we expect a cut in CRR by 100 bps in the second
half of FY13."
SHAKTI SATAPATHY, FIXED INCOME STRATEGIST, AK CAPITAL,
MUMBAI
"The lower data is largely a reflection of seasonal
adjustment in the beginning of the fiscal year & partially a
weak print in the core output. However, the surge in indirect
tax collection figures coupled with Q1 advance tax collection
would give a clear picture of uptick in the production
activities.
"A fiscal action would count more productive in reviving the
growth sentiment in the current phase rather than a temporary
sweetener in terms of a further rate cut. This is totally a year
beginning adjustment not indicating any concrete picture."
SONAL VARMA, ECONOMIST, NOMURA, MUMBAI
"The momentum is very weak and the investment side is seeing
deceleration. This reading increases the probability of a 50
basis points cut in the repo rate, but our base case is of a 25
basis points cut.
"What S&P has done is a warning shot, because even a month
after the downgrade, we have not yet seen concrete action from
the government."
UPASNA BHARDWAJ, ECONOMIST, ING VYSYA BANK, MUMBAI
"The IIP figures reaffirm the weak activity as high interest
burden and uncertain regulatory environment continues to shelve
investment plans. With sharp deceleration in the growth
momentum, we expect RBI to cut the repo rate by 25 bps in the
forthcoming meeting."
DEVEN CHOKSEY, MANAGING DIRECTOR, K.R. CHOKSEY SECURITIES,
MUMBAI
"Tightening of rates earlier have impacted GDP and IIP
numbers. Inflation may not come down, but rate cut is a must now
because we are really lagging action.
"I wouldn't be surprised if RBI cuts rates and CRR (cash
reserve ratio) by 50 basis points each at the policy next week."
A PRASANNA, ECONOMIST, ICICI SECURITIES PRIMARY DEALERSHIP,
MUMBAI
"I think this data will call for a policy response from the
RBI as this eventually also has an impact on GDP. Given core
inflation is well behaved, I now expect RBI to cut rates by 25
basis points in June. Looking at the rupee, equity markets,
things are pretty bad irrespective of any downgrade by S&P.
Downgrade is just a cosmetic change.
"But I think this data is distorted. The GDP and IIP data
shows exaggerated slowdown. If this kind of data continues, it
will have an impact on sentiment and will be self-fulfilling.
MARKET REACTION
Markets barely reacted to the industrial output data, given
widespread expectations for a weak expansion.
The rupee was in range at 56 to the dollar, little
changed from before the data. The benchmark 10-year bond
yield was also flat at 8.31 percent from
beforehand.
Stocks pared mild losses to trade flat, with the benchmark
BSE index unchanged on the day.
BACKGROUND
- Standard & Poor's said on Monday that India could become
the first of the so-called BRIC economies to lose its
investment-grade status, less than two months after cutting its
rating outlook for the country.
- The Reserve Bank of India is widely expected to lower its
main lending rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 7.75 percent on
June 18 when it reviews its policy for the first time after
cutting rates by a sharper-than-expected 50 bps in April.
- Falling global oil prices as well as declining core
inflation and growth in India give the central bank room to
adjust interest rates, a deputy governor said last week.
- India's economy expanded 5.3 percent in the March quarter,
its slowest pace in nine years, on a combination of mounting
global uncertainties, muddled policies, high inflation and steep
interest rates at home.
- Manufacturing sector kept up its steady expansion in May,
driven by rising output, a business survey
showed.
- Car sales rose just 2.8 percent in May from a year earlier
as a hike in excise duty on the vehicles hit demand.
- Headline inflation accelerated in April to 7.23 percent as
price pressures for food, fuel and manufactured items all picked
up.
- Consumer price inflation in April stood at 10.36 percent,
compared with 9.47 percent in March.
(Reporting by India Treasury Team; Editing by Ranjit
Gangadharan)