India's central bank left interest rates and the cash reserve ratio for banks
unchanged on Monday, defying widespread expectations for a rate cut as it warned
that doing so could worsen inflation.
The Reserve Bank of India kept its policy repo rate unchanged at
8 percent and left the cash reserve ratio for banks at 4.75 percent.
To see related stories, double-click on codes in brackets:
LATEST
> India stuns, keeps rates steady as growth crumbles
> SNAP POLL-India rate cut views recede on hawkish RBI
> Fitch cuts India rating outlook to negative
> Analysts' views on policy decision
ANALYSIS
> India's growth: build in an incompetence discount
> Who will be India's president? This time, it matters
> Frustrations send some foreign firms packing
BREAKINGVIEWS
> Does India face a balance of payments crisis?
> India has chance to get a good finance minister
EARLIER STORIES
> G7: Greece should remain in euro, respect commitments
> India coalition names Mukherjee for president in econ shakeup
> May CPI inflation at 10.36 pct y/y - govt
> India inflation accelerates in May
> Output growth flat, adds to BRIC straggler's gloom
> India could be 1st BRIC to lose investment grade-S&P
> Indian growth weakest in 9 years as rupee slides
> India prepares contingency plan for euro zone meltdown
> Rates not too high to hurt growth - RBI deputy
(Compiled by Neha Dasgupta and Aradhana Aravindan in MUMBAI)