MUMBAI, June 18 India's central bank left
interest rates and the cash reserve ratio for banks unchanged on
Monday, defying widespread expectations for a rate cut as it
warned that doing so could worsen inflation, disappointing
markets.
The Reserve Bank of India kept its policy repo rate
unchanged at 8 percent and left the cash reserve
ratio for banks at 4.75 percent.
"Further reduction in the policy interest rate at this
juncture, rather than supporting growth, could exacerbate
inflationary pressures," the RBI wrote in its mid-quarter policy
review.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a rate cut, most
likely of 25 basis points.
COMMENTARY
LEIF ESKESEN, CHIEF ECONOMIST FOR INDIA AND ASEAN, HSBC,
SINGAPORE
"It was the right decision from the Reserve Bank of India's
perspective because a significant portion of the slowdown in
growth is because of supply constraints, and a cut in monetary
policy rates or even the cash reserve ratio is not going to make
much impact on growth.
"In addition to that, inflation remains high and there are
risks when it comes to the inflation outlook. Any easing by the
RBI will depend on what happens on the global front and to
domestic inflation."
JONATHAN CAVENAGH, SENIOR FX STRATEGIST, WESTPAC, SINGAPORE
"The RBI obviously feels that inflation pressures remain too
strong to ease policy further from here. It's a delicate
balancing act though, as growth momentum is poor and policy
remains too restrictive in our view, particularly given the
weaker international backdrop.
"In any event near-term risks are INR to underperform the
broader risk on move throughout the region. Risks are for
USD/INR to pop back above 56.00 level in terms of the 1 month
NDF. Should still be good selling resistance at 56.50 though."
A. PRASANNA, ECONOMIST, ICICI SECURITIES PRIMARY DEALERSHIP
LTD, MUMBAI
"This policy is consistent with the April statement. Unless
the government takes steps on fiscal adjustment, the RBI is not
prepared to cut rates. Based on this document, there's unlikely
to be a rate cut in July. The timing then shifts to September,
but then we live in an uncertain world. Things can change, there
will be domestic data and we need to look at global
developments. If there is a demand shock globally, the RBI will
be prepared to respond.
"There's hope that once the presidential election is over,
and there is reshuffle at the finance ministry, the government
may take some action on reforms, and on subsidies. But, the July
policy of the RBI may come a little early before the government
can take steps. But, we need to see if something positive
happens from the government."
RAHUL BAJORIA, REGIONAL ECONOMIST, BARCLAYS, SINGAPORE
"The growth weakness is such that it does call for monetary
easing. We still expect RBI to ease rates by 100 basis points in
the year. At this point it looks that in July, the RBI could cut
the repo rate by 25 basis points or even higher. The core
inflation is weak, but the headline inflation has to go up as a
result of fiscal adjustment."
RUPA REGE NITSURE, CHIEF ECONOMIST, BANK OF BARODA, MUMBAI
"The RBI has taken a very cautious stance and has given a
signal that it would like to wait for some more data points on
inflation and growth to decide which of the two constitutes to a
more serious threat.
"A lot of contradictions in high frequency databases of
India have made the RBI's job quite though."
KUMAR RACHAPUDI, FIXED INCOME STRATEGIST, BARCLAYS CAPITAL,
SINGAPORE
"The RBI clearly surprised the market by not cutting either
CRR or the repo rates. However, we do think that the RBI has
changed tack on liquidity, i.e. it is now willing to provide
more liquidity comfort to banks than before.
"For instance, the RBI did increase the limit of export
credit refinance from 15 percent of outstanding export credit to
50 percent -- this, according to the RBI is an additional
injection of liquidity amounting to 300 billion rupees ($5.4
billion) or approximately 50 bps of CRR cut. The RBI also
maintained that management of liquidity remains priority and it
will continue to use OMOs (open market operations) as and when
warranted to contain pressures.
"We think that this upmove in OIS yields gives us a chance
to receive rates."
SHUBHADA RAO, CHIEF ECONOMIST, YES BANK, MUMBAI
"The recent inflation readings have provided fair degree of
discomfort and in terms of fiscal adjustment, steps are yet to
be taken by the government. And, the RBI may want to keep its
powder dry for future course of actions, in case there is
resurgent stress in the euro zone. The front-loading of
50-basis-points cut in April was showing that growth momentum
will be addressed.
"Future rate action would be contingent on concrete steps
being taken by the government and the inflation trajectory.
We are still looking at 25-50 basis points in the rest of the
year."
SURESH KUMAR RAMANATHAN, FIXED INCOME AND FX STRATEGIST,
CIMB, KUALA LUMPUR
"As we expected they kept rates unchanged, the key here is
inflation and a cut would have exacerbated the outflow of funds.
INR should remain stable to firm on the back of today's
decision. We see the risk of OIS rates moving higher as
receivers are squeezed."
INDRANIL PAN, CHIEF ECONOMIST, KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK, MUMBAI
"This is a fair judgment on the part of the RBI to say that
interest rates alone will not affect the overall economy. It is
very difficult to say how the economic issue will pan out. We
still stick to our outlook of another 50 bps cut over the course
of the year."
SUJAN HAJRA, CHIEF ECONOMIST, ANAND RATHI SECURITIES, MUMBAI
"The Reserve Bank of India's action is clearly
disappointing. Inflation remains a concern, but the slowing
growth needed at least a 50-basis-point rate cut. The RBI will
have to ease sooner or later, otherwise there will be further
challenges to growth.
"It can cut the cash reserve ratio even before the next
policy. The decision will depend on the liquidity tightness."
MARKETS
Bond prices and stocks dropped and the rupee weakened
against the dollar after the decision surprised markets that had
been expecting the central bank to loosen policy.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 9 basis
points to 8.43 percent from beforehand while the new 10-year
bond yield rose about 7 basis points.
The main BSE index erased gains to fall 0.6 percent
from before the decision.
The rupee weakened to 55.53 per dollar from around
55.35 before the RBI move.
BACKGROUND
- India's economy has been slowing sharply due to a
combination of factors such as high borrowing costs, government
inaction on key policies and sluggish global environment.
- Standard & Poor's said last week that India could become
the first of the so-called BRIC economies to lose its
investment-grade status, less than two months after cutting its
rating outlook for the country.
- Industrial output rose just 0.1 percent in April, lower
than expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.7 percent increase.
Output fell in March from a year earlier by 3.5 percent.
- Economic growth slowed to 5.3 percent in the March
quarter, its weakest pace in nine years and sharply off 9.2
percent rise in the year-earlier period.
- Price pressures remain high with the wholesale price
inflation accelerating to 7.55 percent in May from a
year earlier, driven by double-digit rises in food and fuel
prices.
- The Reserve Bank of India cut policy rates in April for
the first time in three years, by 50 basis points, after raising
them 13 times from March 2010 to last October.
