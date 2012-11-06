MEXICO CITY Nov 6 India is reviewing budgeted
expenditure at each ministry and plans to defer some spending to
the next financial year beginning in April to keep the fiscal
deficit at 5.3 percent of GDP, a top finance ministry official
told Reuters on Monday.
India's economic growth is expected to slow to about 5.5
percent this fiscal year, the slowest pace in a decade, while
rating agencies S&P and Fitch say higher spending and rising
subsidies could push the fiscal deficit to 6 percent of GDP.
"Those expenditure that can be moved to the next year would
be moved, instead of being done this year," Arvind Mayaram,
economic affairs secretary at the ministry of finance said in an
interview.
He said the government was determined to keep the deficit to
5.3 percent of GDP this fiscal year, and would take all
necessary steps for this purpose. However, he ruled out drastic,
across-the-board spending cuts.
Analysts have expressed doubt about whether the government
would be able to keep the deficit even to that level.
"Prospects for a material improvement in the fiscal position
in the near term are remote, leaving intact the risk of a
sovereign downgrade," Anjalika Bardalai, an analyst with
political risk consultants Eurasia Group, said in a recent
research note.
In March, the government budgeted 14.9 trillion rupees
($273.12 billion) spending in 2012/13 fiscal year. It estimated
revenue of 9.4 trillion rupees ($172.30 billion) and targeted a
fiscal deficit of 5.1 percent of GDP.
But delays to planned economic policies and the global
slowdown have impacted growth and tax collection, forcing the
finance ministry to revise the deficit target upwards and look
at ways to save money and increase revenues.
"We are reviewing expenditure at this point of time. By
early December we will be able to get a picture of what type of
savings we will get from that," Mayaram said.
He said finance ministry expected a moderation in the burden
of oil subsidies because of a recent hike in diesel prices and
the appreciation of the Indian currency.
"We believe the rupee might strengthen a little further and
go down to 52, 52.5, in which case there would be a substantial
shaving off of the subsidy bill on that account," Mayaram said.
The rupee was trading at around 54.6 to the U.S. dollar on
Tuesday.
The finance ministry official said the government was
working on a number of new economic reforms. He mentioned
overseas borrowings and the corporate bond market as areas being
looked at.
"Please expect announcements every 15 days," he said.
($1 = 54.5550 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Writing by Manoj Kumar;
Editing by Frank Jack Daniel & Kim Coghill)