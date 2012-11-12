* Industrial output shrinks 0.4 pct yr/yr
* Exports fall 1.6 pct yr/yr in Oct
* Oct trade deficit at $20.9 bln,
* Consumer price inflation rises to 9.75 pct yr/yr in
October
* Rupee hits 2-month low
By Arup Roychoudhury and Matthias Williams
NEW DELHI, Nov 12 India's economic gloom
deepened on Monday with a surprise contraction in industrial
production, a fall in exports and higher retail inflation,
dashing hopes of a quick revival in an economy on track to post
its slowest growth in a decade.
The data will add pressure on the government to boost
economic growth by fast-tracking stalled tax and regulatory
reforms. It will also bolster calls for an interest rate cut by
the country's central bank, which has so far ruled out any
before January, citing high inflation.
Two of the country's biggest business chambers expressed
alarm at the data, which caused the rupee to fall to a
two-month low. They said it was clear that the slowdown in
manufacturing growth had not yet bottomed out.
"At this juncture, it is important that government does not
lose momentum on the reform front and needs to take courage now
to implement some big ticket reforms," said R V Kanoria,
president of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and
Industry.
The data underscored the scale of the challenges facing
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in trying to revive an economy
that once boasted double-digit growth but has been hard hit by
the global economic downturn and a series of policy missteps.
Credit Suisse said India's October trade deficit of nearly
$21 billion was the country's worst on record and could prompt
the government to impose measures to curb the deficit, such as
further increases in import duties on gold.
Industrial production unexpectedly shrank an annual 0.4
percent in September, according to the Central Statistics Office
(CSO). That came as a nasty surprise to economists who had
forecast a rise of 2.8 percent in a Reuters poll.
Analysts had hoped India's festival season, which began in
September and will peak this month, would boost sales.
Production of consumer goods fell 0.3 percent in September
from a year earlier. Capital goods, a proxy for capital
investment in the economy, shrank an annual 12.2 percent.
"Investment plans have slowed down. It takes a long time for
investment plans to pick up again," said Montek Singh Ahluwalia,
deputy chairman of India's influential Planning Commission.
Finance Minister P. Chidambaram told Reuters earlier this
month that growth for this financial year could be as low as 5.5
percent, which would be the slowest rate of expansion since
2002/03.
Delays in environmental and other regulatory clearances,
coupled with high interest rates, have hurt many industrial and
infrastructure development projects.
The government has launched a slew of initiatives, including
raising subsidised diesel prices and opening sectors like
supermarkets to foreign players to revive the economy.
But Indian business leaders said it needed to swiftly take
more steps, including speeding up approval of infrastructure
projects, overhauling the tax system and, reducing its huge
fuel, food and fertiliser subsidies burden.
HIGH INTEREST RATES
Business leaders also called on the central bank to reduce
interest rates that are the highest among the major economies.
Chidambaram has been arguing for lower rates, saying
monetary policy has limitations in controlling inflation in an
emerging economy such as India and that policymakers must learn
to live with some inflation.
The next monetary policy review is due in December. The
central bank has said any interest rate cut is "highly
improbable" at that meeting, since it expects price pressures to
remain elevated following a hike in the price of heavily
subsidised diesel in September.
Reinforcing the central bank's expectations on inflation,
the consumer price index rose an annual 9.75 percent in October,
a little faster than 9.73 percent rise a month ago, government
data showed on Monday.
October wholesale price index data, which the Reserve Bank
of India gives more weight to in setting policy, is due to be
released on Wednesday. A Reuters poll of economists showed
wholesale price inflation was seen accelerating to 7.96 percent,
an 11-month high.
Merchandise exports also fell, for the six month in a row,
hurt by weak demand in developed economies. Exports have grown
just once in the last eight months.
Exports fell an annual 1.6 percent to $23.2 billion in
October, while imports jumped 7.4 percent to $44.2 billion,
leaving a trade deficit of $20.9 billion, provisional data from
the trade ministry showed.
