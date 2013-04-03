(Releads, adds quotes from Singh, industrialists)
By Anurag Kotoky
NEW DELHI, April 3 Indian Prime Minister
Manmohan Singh urged business leaders on Wednesday to keep faith
in his Congress-led government's efforts to improve a dire
investment climate, without giving details of fresh steps to
bring about a recovery in the sagging economy.
In a rare speech to the nation's top businessmen, Singh said
the downturn that has dragged growth in Asia's third largest
economy to a decade-low of around 5 percent was temporary and
the mood among businessmen overly pessimistic.
"We must prove the prophets of gloom are wrong," Singh, a
veteran economist, told a meeting of the Confederation of Indian
Industry. "I would urge Indian industry to have faith in our
determination and avoid getting swamped by a mood of
negativism."
Singh launched a series of economic reforms late last year,
but the economy is still struggling to refind momentum.
And with a national election due next year, the loss of
support from a regional party based in the southern state of
Tamil Nadu will hamper efforts by his minority government to
introduce more measures that might be politically unpopular.
Singh acknowledged "bureaucratic inertia" and corruption
were problems for investors, but said rates of economic growth
above 8 percent were possible if government and industry worked
together. The government is hopeful of annual economic growth as
high as 6.7 percent this fiscal year.
Singh defended his government's economic track record, but
the ruling Congress party has faced much criticism for policy
drift during its two terms in office.
Investors have complained that while his government has
promised much, India remains one of the hardest countries in the
world to do business.
"Going by what happened in the last three years, we want
elections. The sooner the better," billionaire Rahul Bajaj, said
after Singh's speech. "We have suffered enough in the last three
years."
Other business luminaries at the event included Adi Godrej,
chairman of Godrej Industries, Kris Gopalakrishnan,
co-founder of Indian information technology giant Infosys
, and Sunil Mittal, chairman of India's top mobile
phone operator, Bharti Airtel Ltd
Singh said the government was carrying out a comprehensive
review of its policy on foreign direct investment and was
committed to reining in the fiscal deficit and keeping funds
flowing to finance a record current account deficit that hit 6.7
percent in the December quarter.
The prime minister forecast the current account deficit
would be 5 percent for the 2012/13 fiscal year, and would lower
further in the current year. However, he said the reduction
would be small and India will need to finance a higher than
expected deficit "for a few years."
He did not lay out any specific policies, but promised fast
action to fix shortages of fuel for power companies, one of the
most thorny issues facing Indian businesses.
The speech met with scepticism in Indian financial markets.
"These are very big statements, and unfortunately they are
not likely to be followed. The government's intent has been
there, but the execution is missing," said Deven Choksey,
managing director of KR Choksey Securities.
The government needed to act forcefully to reverse the slump
and balance the macro-economy, Singh said, but he also called on
industry to do more to revive investment, which is estimated to
have hit a five-year-low in 2012/13.
"Government is not the prime driver of growth ... the driver
of growth is private investment," he said.
The full effect of measures taken since last year to revise
fuel subsidies and speed up clearances in infrastructure
projects will be felt in the next few months, Singh said.
He said the government was also preparing to clear 31 oil
blocks for production and exploration in the next two weeks.
Red tape and regulatory hurdles are often cited as obstacles
to investing in India. The World Bank ranks India 132 in terms
of "Ease of Doing Business."
Mixed economic data and weak capital investments offer
little hope for a quick economic rebound.
While industrial output expanded for the first time in three
months in January, infrastructure sector output
shrank 2.5 percent in February. Manufacturing activity, too,
slowed down in March on weak domestic and foreign demand.
