(Corrects IIP number in second paragraph from 0.9 percent to
0.6 percent)
By Rajesh Kumar Singh
NEW DELHI, April 12 India's industrial output
barely grew in February and retail inflation slowed slightly for
the first time in six months in March, but double-digit price
rises still pose a challenge for policymakers seeking faster
growth without runaway inflation.
Production at factories, mines and utilities grew
0.6 percent from a year earlier, better than the 0.7 percent
contraction forecast by analysts but not enough to convince
economists that Asia's third-largest economy has bottomed out.
The weak number keeps the pressure on the central bank to
cut interests rates, but economists said the slight drop in
consumer price inflation to 10.39 percent in March
was unlikely by itself to convince the bank. The previous month
annual retail price inflation was 10.91 percent.
"More focus will be on the wholesale price data, which is
out next Monday. We need to see this series easing further to
raise hopes of further RBI cuts," Jonathan Cavenagh, a foreign
exchange strategist with Westpac in Singapore.
India's 10-year benchmark bond yield fell 4
basis points to 7.86 percent from levels before the data as
investors bet slowing consumer inflation would provide room for
the central bank to cut interest rates next month.
The rupee strengthened to 54.41/42 from around
54.45/46 before the data, although the benchmark BSE share index
was largely unaffected, remaining down over 1 percent
on the day.
Plagued by a combination of weak corporate investment and
flagging consumer demand, the Indian economy is struggling to
recover after growing at its slowest rate in a decade in the
fiscal year that ended in March.
GDP growth hit a near four-year low of 4.5
percent in the quarter to end-December, a new low for an economy
also battling stubborn inflation and a record current account
deficit.
