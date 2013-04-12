(Repeats adding links to related graphics, tabulated items)
By Rajesh Kumar Singh
NEW DELHI, April 12 India's industrial output
barely grew in February and retail inflation edged towards
single-digits in March with the first fall in six months, adding
to expectations the central bank will make a cautious interest
rate cut next month.
Production at factories, mines and utilities grew
0.6 percent from a year earlier, better than the 0.7 percent
contraction forecast by analysts, but not enough to convince
government economists that Asia's third largest economy had
escaped its worst slowdown in a decade just yet.
"I'm glad it's not negative, it's very low, not anything
that one can point to as indicating a robust return of growth,"
said Montek Singh Ahluwalia, who heads the government's main
economic planning body.
February's growth was driven by a big jump in output of
capital goods - a measure of investment. But economists were
wary of that indicator, which has a history of volatility.
"The big increase in capital goods output contributed to the
positive IIP number, but I wouldn't say the corner has turned as
there is no anecdotal evidence of new projects coming up, said A
Prasanna, an economist, at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership
in Mumbai.
The weak industrial number keeps the pressure on the central
bank to lower interest rates -- most private economists expect
the Reserve Bank of India to cut by 25 basis points at its full
year policy meeting in May.
But analysts said the slight drop in consumer price
inflation to 10.39 percent in March was unlikely by
itself to convince the bank to go much further than that to help
borrowers in India, who pay some of the highest lending rates
among G20 economies.
The previous month annual retail price inflation was 10.91
percent.
"More focus will be on the wholesale price data, which is
out next Monday. We need to see this series easing further to
raise hopes of further RBI cuts," Jonathan Cavenagh, a foreign
exchange strategist with Westpac in Singapore.
India's 10-year benchmark bond yield fell 4
basis points to 7.86 percent from levels before the data as
investors bet slowing consumer inflation would provide room for
the central bank to cut interest rates next month.
The rupee strengthened to 54.41/42 from around
54.45/46 before the data, although the benchmark BSE share index
was largely unaffected, remaining down over 1 percent
on the day.
STRUGGLING FOR MOMENTUM
Plagued by a combination of weak corporate investment and
flagging consumer demand, the Indian economy is struggling to
recover after growing at its slowest rate in a decade in the
fiscal year that ended in March.
GDP growth hit a near four-year low of 4.5
percent in the quarter to end-December, a new low for an economy
also battling stubborn inflation and a record current account
deficit.
The economy is struggling to regain momentum despite a
series of economic reforms since last year aimed at reviving
investor sentiment. And India has been hard hit by weak demand
for its goods and services abroad.
Car sales -- a proxy for domestic consumer demand -- fell
for the fifth straight month in March. The overall fall in
2012/13 was the first in a decade, and with consumer demand
expected to remain tepid, carmakers are braced for more gloom.
Weak global demand and regulatory hurdles at home dragged
down growth in manufacturing and service sectors to their lowest
levels in March since late 2011.
To pull the economy out of the slump, the Reserve Bank of
India lowered its benchmark policy rates by 25 basis points last
month for the second time this year.
But high inflation and rising bad loans at Indian banks are
handicapping the central bank's efforts to boost lacklustre
domestic demand.
Persistently high consumer prices are seen driving up
household inflationary expectations and threatening to feed into
the broader economy by bringing pressure for higher wages.
Inflation is also pushing up gold imports, due to buyers
seeking a hedge against paper money, and adding to the current
account deficit.
The current account deficit hit an all-time high of 6.7
percent of GDP in the December quarter on heavy oil and gold
imports and muted exports, increasing India's reliance on
volatile capital inflows to fund the shortfall.
(Reporting Delhi and Mumbai bureaux; Editing by SImon
Cameron-Moore)