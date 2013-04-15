April 15 India's wholesale price index (WPI)
rose a slower-than-expected 5.96 percent in March,
the lowest rate in more than three years, government data showed
on Monday.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected wholesale prices, the
main inflation measure, to rise an annual 6.4 percent, slower
than an annual rise of 6.84 percent in February.
The reading for January was revised to 7.31 percent from 6.62
percent, the data showed.
KEY POINTS:
-----------------------------------------------------------
SUB INDEX (WEIGHTING) March Feb Pct change
PRIMARY ARTICLES 20.12 223.6 222.7 0.4
Food Articles 14.34 214.3 214.3 --
FUEL AND POWER 14.91 195.9 195.2 0.4
MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS 64.97 148.4 148.2 0.1
------------------------------------------------------------
NOTE: Articles in CAPITALS are sub-indexes. Articles in
lower case are specific categories within the sub-indexes.
------------------------------------------------------------
(Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI)