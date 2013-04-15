April 15 India's wholesale price index (WPI) rose a slower-than-expected 5.96 percent in March, the lowest rate in more than three years, government data showed on Monday. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected wholesale prices, the main inflation measure, to rise an annual 6.4 percent, slower than an annual rise of 6.84 percent in February. The reading for January was revised to 7.31 percent from 6.62 percent, the data showed. KEY POINTS: ----------------------------------------------------------- SUB INDEX (WEIGHTING) March Feb Pct change PRIMARY ARTICLES 20.12 223.6 222.7 0.4 Food Articles 14.34 214.3 214.3 -- FUEL AND POWER 14.91 195.9 195.2 0.4 MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS 64.97 148.4 148.2 0.1 ------------------------------------------------------------ NOTE: Articles in CAPITALS are sub-indexes. Articles in lower case are specific categories within the sub-indexes. ------------------------------------------------------------ (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI)