* Economists say one more rate cut possible in coming months
* Bonds, rupee and stocks ease on cautious RBI guidance
* Series of rate cuts fails to revive demand, credit growth
(Adds details, comments)
By Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Tony Munroe
MUMBAI, May 3 India's central bank cut interest
rates on Friday by a quarter point for the third time since
January but said there is little room for further policy easing,
disappointing investors and putting the onus on the government
to revive a moribund economy.
The Reserve Bank of India trimmed the repo rate
to 7.25 percent, its lowest since May 2011, and kept the cash
reserve ratio (CRR) for banks unchanged at 4
percent, in line with expectations.
Many in the market had been hoping for more aggressive
easing and a less hawkish tone from RBI Governor Duvvuri
Subbarao as India grapples with economic growth that slowed to
about 5 percent in the fiscal year that ended in March, its
weakest in a decade.
Instead, he warned that the risk of rising prices persists
despite a recent sharp decline in wholesale price index (WPI)
inflation, and said a high current account deficit
poses the biggest risk "by far" to the Indian economy.
"The balance of risks stemming from the Reserve Bank's
assessment of the growth-inflation dynamic yields little space
for further monetary easing," he said in the policy statement.
Several economists said the RBI may still opt for one more
rate cut in the coming months.
"In essence, the guidance from the central bank is that the
correction in the inflation and current account position is more
cyclical rather than structural," said Radhika Rao, economist at
DBS in Singapore. "Some sacrifice by way of slower growth seems
inevitable then," she said.
Indian stocks, the rupee, and bond prices all fell on
Friday, while other Asian markets were buoyant in the aftermath
of Thursday's rate cut by the European Central Bank.
Long a hawkish global outlier as it struggled to keep
inflation in check, the RBI began cutting interest rates in
April 2012. But that easing has done little to spur demand in
Asia's third-largest economy as bureaucratic red tape and
regulatory uncertainty have deterred capital investment.
Credit growth in India slowed to a roughly three-year low at
13.9 percent as of April 5, in part because banks, faced with
expensive deposit costs amid tight cash conditions, have failed
to pass along most of the rate cuts to borrowers despite
prodding from the central bank.
Subbarao however was hopeful that banks would lower rates
during the next three to six months by amounts similar to the
RBI's total rate cuts of 75 basis points so far in 2013.
Subbarao, whose five-year term ends in September, has
repeatedly called on the government to take measures to ease
supply constraints in the economy and encourage investment.
Finance Minister P. Chidambaram has sought to revive
investor sentiment since taking office last year but is
hamstrung by fractious coalition politics and an increasingly
obstructive opposition as national elections loom within a year.
Still, he has managed to slash the fiscal deficit and push
through policies to ease foreign investment in retail and
airlines that are beginning to yield results, including
Thursday's final government approval of Swedish retailer IKEA's
$2 billion investment proposal.
"Government actions, rather than RBI rate cuts, will be more
effective in improving investment," said Rajeev Malik, senior
economist at CLSA in Singapore.
MR. CAUTIOUS
Subbarao held to a cautious stance despite a plunge in
headline inflation as well as weak growth.
India's current account deficit swelled to a record 6.7
percent of GDP at the end of December. While it is expected to
ease on lower global commodity prices and a rise in exports, it
is on track to remain well above the 2.5 percent level that is
seen as sustainable.
Many in the government argue that they are doing what they
can to improve the investment climate and create room for a more
accommodative monetary policy.
"We do not have any doubt when the next monetary policy is
considered by the RBI, they would certainly see that there are
adequate reasons for reconsidering the interest rates which are
prevailing now and push for more growth," said Arvind Mayaram,
economic affairs secretary.
Wholesale price inflation in March fell to its lowest in
more than three years at 5.96 percent, but the consumer price
index remained elevated at 10.39 percent.
The central bank said it expects the economy to grow at 5.7
percent in the fiscal year that started in April -- lower than
many private forecasts -- and projected headline WPI inflation
at around 5.5 percent during the year.
The RBI said its intention is to lower WPI inflation to 5
percent by March 2014 "using all instruments at its command."
"All the way along, Subbarao has been cautious," said Robert
Prior-Wandesforde, economist at Credit Suisse in Singapore.
"However, if growth continues to disappoint, inflation is on
the downside and the current account deficit improves more than
expected, we will get more reductions than effectively suggested
in today's statement," he said.
(Additional reporting by Swati Bhat, Neha Dasgupta, Shamik Paul
and Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)