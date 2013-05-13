* Gold imports surge after global price slump in April
* Trade ministry official says more duties being discussed
* April WPI inflation seen at 41-month low of 5.5 pct
(Adds government comment, details)
By Rajesh Kumar Singh and Manoj Kumar
NEW DELHI, May 13 India's gold and silver
imports shot up 138 percent on year in April as customers took
advantage of lower prices, increasing pressure on the current
account balance and limiting the space for monetary easing even
though inflation slowed in the month.
The surge in gold buying sent the April trade deficit
to $17.8 billion, up more than 72 percent from
March, official data showed, because retail customers in the
world's largest gold importer went on a buying spree after a
sharp fall in global prices.
The size of the increase came as a shock to the government,
which imposed duties on gold imports earlier this year to stem a
rising import bill. The attraction of lower prices more than
offset the duties.
"The rise in gold imports is surprising. It was not
expected," Commerce Secretary S.R. Rao told reporters.
The Reserve Bank of India brought into effect on Monday
previously announced restrictions on banks importing gold. A
trade ministry official told Reuters that the April surge had
revived discussion in the government of a further duty hike.
Gold and silver imports surged an annual 138 percent to $7.5
billion after world prices slumped 17 percent over a period of
two weeks in the month. The timing coincided with traditional
peak-buying seasons for some Indian states celebrating
festivals.
India's silver imports usually account for a very small
amount of the combined total, which is dominated by gold.
The RBI flagged a high current account deficit earlier this
month as the biggest risk "by far" to Asia's third-largest
economy even as it cut interest rates by a quarter point for the
third time since January.
The current account gap widened to a record high 6.7 percent
of GDP in the December quarter, driven by heavy oil and gold
imports and lower exports.
The central bank said the deficit and risks of a resurgence
of inflationary pressures constrained room for further policy
easing.
SLOWING INFLATION
Still, some analysts are optimistic of another rate cut by
mid-2013 as they expect the trade deficit to narrow with a
slowdown in gold demand, while inflation has come down sharply
in recent months.
"The surge in gold imports in April could have been due to
frontloading of demand given the fall in gold prices, but this
demand will come off in the next few months," said Siddhartha
Sanyal, India economist, Barclays Capital in Mumbai.
"I don't expect RBI will take any view based on just April
trade deficit number."
Headline prices -- as measured by the wholesale price index
(WPI) -- have been rising at the lowest clip in more than three
years, giving some relief both for consumers and the government,
which is preparing to face elections within a year.
WPI-based inflation, due on Tuesday around 0630
GMT, probably eased to 5.50 pct in April, the lowest level since
November 2009 and the third consecutive month of cooling price
rises, according to a Reuters poll.
Unlike most central banks, the Reserve Bank of India relies
primarily on the WPI to draw up its monetary policy, not the
consumer price basket.
Government data showed on Monday that annual retail
inflation slowed by a full percentage point to a
14-month low of 9.39 percent in April, the second consecutive
drop. Lower food prices were behind the slowdown, rising 10.61
percent in April, sharply lower than 12.42 percent in March.
"Overall, with both headline CPI and WPI moderating and
growth still languishing, we expect a cumulative 50 basis points
of rate cuts in 2013," Nomura wrote in a note on Monday.
India's growth in 2012/13 was likely the lowest in a decade,
and is not expected to much surpass 6 percent in the 2013/14
fiscal year.
(Additional reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury, Siddesh
Mayenkar and Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and
Sanjeev Miglani)