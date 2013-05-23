(Adds finance minister quotes, details)
By Rajesh Kumar Singh
NEW DELHI May 23 India's Finance Minister P.
Chidambaram said fears the Federal Reserve would start reversing
its U.S. monetary stimulus programme were unfounded but his
remarks failed to prevent steep falls in domestic markets on
Thursday.
The NSE share index slumped more than 2 percent,
while the rupee fell to a more than 8-1/2 month low.
The falls, tracking weak Asian markets, came a day after Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke suggested bond purchases could be
scaled back if the U.S. economy improves.
Although minutes from the Fed on the same day showed the bar
for any wind-down would still be high, investors fretted about
the prospect nonetheless.
The increased liquidity created by these U.S. bond purchases
are seen by analysts as having contributed to flows into
emerging markets such as India.
Foreign investors have been strong buyers of domestic debt
and stocks this month, boosting sentiment. India has also come
to depend on these capital flows to help narrow a current
account deficit that hit a record high in the December quarter.
"We have been looking at what's been happening in the
market. We think that the Federal Reserve Chairman Mr.
Bernanke's statement has been misunderstood or misinterpreted,"
Finance Minister P. Chidambaram told a hastily called news
conference.
"If you look at the statement carefully, he has clearly
indicated that he will continue with quantitative easing in the
foreseeable future."
Bernanke's comments have raised fears among domestic
investors about the potential fallout from an end to the Fed's
so-called quantitative easing.
Foreign institutional investors have bought more than $5
billion of debt and stocks this month, sparking a rally in
markets.
Gains have also been aided after sharply easing wholesale
inflation data has bolstered expectations the Reserve Bank of
India would again cut interest rates in June, after already
easing three times this year.
"Any further confirmation by the Fed to taper the QE3 will
add to the weakness in the rupee," said Abhishek Goenka, chief
executive of India Forex Advisors in Mumbai.
"Further, the end of QE will impact the Indian corporate and
local market heavily as it will lead to reduction in the overall
flow in the country," he added.
India's record current account deficit has been a key reason
behind why Standard & Poor's and Fitch Ratings cut their
outlooks on the country's sovereign rating to "negative" last
year.
Meanwhile, the central bank expects the economy to grow 5.7
percent this fiscal year. Although up from 5 percent the
previous year, that is considered a grim outlook for a country
that aspires to double-digit growth and is also fighting a
ballooning fiscal deficit.
The NSE index was down 2.1 percent as of 0947 GMT, while the
rupee was trading at 55.80/81 versus its close of
55.46/47 on Wednesday. The currency fell to as low as 56.01 per
dollar earlier, a level last seen on Sept. 6, 2012.
Chief economic adviser Raghuram Rajan said on Thursday
there was no reason for the currency to be unstable and that the
government is not targeting any level for the rupee.
"There is no direction that the government wants if the
rupee stays reasonably stable," Rajan said, "Clearly, stable
rupee is something that is justified and the government will be
comfortable with."
(Writing by Anurag Kotoky; Additional reporting by Archana
Narayanan in MUMBAI; Editing by Rafael Nam and Sanjeev Miglani)