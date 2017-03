June 12 India's industrial production rose less than expected, at 2 percent in April from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected output to grow 2.4 percent annually. Manufacturing, which constitutes about 76 percent of industrial production, grew 2.8 percent from a year earlier, the federal statistics office said. Capital goods production, a barometer for investments in the economy, grew an annual 1 percent from a year earlier. KEY POINTS ------------------------------------------------- annual growth in pct* April 2013 March 2013 April 2012 INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT 2.0 3.4 -1.3 Consumer goods 2.8 1.8 3.7 Consumer durables -8.3 -4.4 5.4 Consumer non-durables 12.3 6.9 2.3 Capital goods 1.0 9.0 -21.5 Mining -3.0 -2.7 -2.8 Electricity 0.7 3.5 4.6 Manufacturing 2.8 4.2 -1.8 (Based on the new series with 2004/05 as base year) -------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in New Delhi; Editing by Anand Basu)