(Updates earlier preview with industrial output)
By Rajesh Kumar Singh
NEW DELHI Oct 14 Indian economic data on Monday
will likely offer further evidence of high inflation and weak
growth, complicating the central bank's mission of cooling
prices without worsening the slowdown and adding to the
government's difficulties as it heads into an election season.
Asia's third-largest economy has been caught in a situation
which some analysts define as akin to stagflation for the past
three quarters -- with economic growth stuck below 5 percent and
prices rising at a fast clip.
Inflation numbers due later on Monday will likely show the
same trend.
According to a Reuters poll, wholesale prices
probably rose 6 percent in September, slightly below a six-month
high of 6.1 percent in August. Consumer inflation,
also due on Monday, is expected to have quickened to 9.60
percent last month from 9.52 percent in August, the poll showed.
The government will release the data on wholesale prices
around 0630 GMT. Consumer price data is due at 1200 GMT.
The inflation data comes on the heels of Friday's
disappointing industrial output numbers. Output grew
a much-slower-than expected 0.6 percent in August, compared with
an upwardly revised 2.75 percent expansion in July, hurt by weak
investment and consumer demand.
The government is hopeful the economy will start to recover
by the end of the year on higher farm output and exports. But
the latest industrial production data has dampened that hope.
Output grew just 0.1 percent between April and August, the
first five months of the fiscal year 2013/14.
That will be a worry for Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's
Congress party as it campaigns for five state elections starting
in November, a warm up for national elections due by next May.
The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party has gained momentum in
recent months thanks in part to the weak economic performance of
Singh, a veteran economist and reformer.
"India is likely to face low growth and high inflation for
some time," said Daniel Martin, Asia Economist at Capital
Economics in Singapore, who expects the Reserve Bank of India
(RBI) to increase its repo rate by another 25 basis points later
this month.
"A higher repo rate will hold up the economic recovery. It
is a difficult situation for the central bank."
Economic growth has averaged 4.6 percent between the fourth
quarter of 2012 and the second quarter of 2013. Headline
inflation, measured by wholesale prices, averaged around 7
percent in the same period -- way above the central bank's
perceived comfort level of 5 percent.
INFLATIONARY WORRIES
Worries over high inflation led new RBI chief Raghuram Rajan
to surprise markets in his policy review last month with an
interest rate hike. Economists are now split over whether Rajan
will hike rates again at the next review on Oct. 29.
If inflation data does come in line with expectations, the
odds for another hike at the October review will only increase.
Even though India is stumbling through its worst economic
crisis since 1991, Rajan has clearly signaled he would focus on
price stability, which he sees as a necessary condition for
lifting economic growth from a decade low.
Inflation is expected to come down in coming months as a
slowing economy is likely to keep demand-driven price pressures
in check and as this summer's strong monsoon rains may
eventually cool food prices.
Yet, price risks persist. Adjustments in domestic prices of
subsidised fuel and other imported items following a sharp
depreciation of the rupee are still incomplete.
Although the rupee gained 5 percent last month, it is
still down around 10 percent this year against the dollar,
meaning higher import costs for items such as oil, fertilizer,
pulses and edible oil in rupee terms.
The rupee hit record lows in late August, pressured by the
country's gaping current account deficit and a general exodus of
global investors from emerging market assets.
RECOVERY IN SIGHT?
In its bid to revive the economy ahead of polls, Singh's
government has decided to inject capital into banks so they can
offer cheaper loans for purchases of items such as bikes,
fridges, washing machines and televisions.
The move is aimed at boosting production in the consumer
durables sector, which has failed to register growth since last
November.
A pick-up in merchandise exports, aided by a recovery in
global economy along with the rupee depreciation, has bolstered
the government's hopes for an economic rebound in the quarter to
end-December.
Singh is also counting on the prospect of strong farm output
for an economic boost. The sector is expected to post annual
growth of about 5 percent this fiscal year, which should lift
rural incomes and increase demand for goods and services.
"Strong exports and a rebounding farm sector will only help
at the margins," said Martin of Capital Economics. "India's
recovery largely depends on a revival in investments."
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani &
Kim Coghill)