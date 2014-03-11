* Consumer inflation seen easing to 8.35 pct y/y but still
high
* Industrial output seen falling for fourth straight month
* Weak demand, investment major drags
* Among last major data before national elections
By Rajesh Kumar Singh
NEW DELHI, March 12 Indian consumer inflation
and industrial output data on Wednesday will likely offer little
evidence of a respite from high inflation and weak economic
growth before a general election that begins next month.
Asia's third-largest economy has been struggling to recover
from a stagflation-type situation where economic growth has been
stuck below 5 percent for the past seven quarters while prices
continue to rise at a fast clip.
Data for retail inflation and industrial output, due later
on Wednesday, will likely show the same trend, according to a
Reuters polls of economists.
Retail inflation is expected to ease further to a 25-month
low of 8.35 percent in February from 8.79 percent in January on
moderating vegetable prices. But industrial output is forecast
to post a fourth straight fall in January, the longest phase of
contraction that Indian factories have suffered in more than
five years.
India's merchandise exports fell for the first time in eight
months in February, signalling the country may miss its annual
overseas sales target for the second straight year, data
released on Tuesday showed.
TOO LITTLE, TOO LATE FOR CONGRESS PARTY?
Cooling prices will offer some relief to the ruling Congress
party, which is trailing in opinion polls ahead of the polls
that begin on April 7. It is still widely expected to go down to
defeat, in part for its failure to control inflation and revive
the economy.
Moreover, hail and heavy rains in the past two weeks have
damaged crops, which could see food prices spike again.
"The lingering inflation risks call for central bank
vigilance to keep it in check," Leif Eskesen, chief economist
for India and ASEAN, wrote in a note last week.
Purchasing managers indexes are already pointing to
underlying inflationary risks as rising input costs last month,
thanks to higher raw material prices and wage increases, forced
firms to pass on them to their clients.
This is likely to keep core retail inflation elevated. It
has been stuck at around 8 percent for the past three months, a
level new Reserve Bank of India (RBI) chief Raghuram Rajan deems
uncomfortably high.
Retail inflation has been averaging around 10 percent for
the past two years, way above a target of 4 percent recently
proposed by an RBI panel.
In an attempt to quell price pressures, Rajan has raised
interest rates three times since September, even though economic
growth is languishing at around a decade-low of 4.5 percent. The
central bank is next due to review rates on April 1.
His inflation fight has raised concerns about a potential
clash with the traditionally more growth-oriented government,
which has been insisting on a balance between price stability
and growth.
Rajan, however, calls price stability a necessary condition
to promote growth and has rejected views of a trade-off between
the two.
Elevated prices and a slowing economy have pressured
household budgets and company profits, hitting consumer demand
as well as corporate investments.
Industrial production probably shrank 0.6 percent
on year in January, its fourth contraction in a row. It has
fallen 0.1 percent year-on-year between April and December,
dragged down by weak investment and consumer demand.
With investment growth on track to hit an 11-year low, some
economists say India's growth potential has fallen to around 6.5
percent from about 9 percent seen before the 2008 global
downturn.
Contracting industrial output and an investment slump pulled
down economic growth to a worse-than-expected 4.7 percent in the
quarter to December. And the outlook for the current quarter is
not bright, either, as firms are wary of committing fresh
investments before the election outcome is known.
This leaves election spending, estimated to be as high as
0.5 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), as the main hope
for a growth uptick.
"Election spending will certainly have a positive impact on
consumption demand, which has been weak and is one of the
principal reasons for the growth slowdown," said Madan Sabnavis,
Chief economist at CARE ratings.
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Kim Coghill)