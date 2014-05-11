NEW DELHI May 12 India is on the cusp of
political change that is widely expected to infuse a new life
into an economy that is struggling to break away from a tale of
weak growth and high inflation.
But data due this week will probably show no improvement yet
to its economic woes, as industrial output is expected to
contract for a second straight month while inflation is forecast
to pick up.
Asia's third-largest economy is battling the worst slowdown
since the 1980s as GDP growth has almost halved to under 5
percent in the past two years.
Output from mines, utilities and factories in
March probably fell 1.5 percent from a year earlier, according
to a Reuters poll of economists.
If the forecast materialises, it would mark the fifth fall
in industrial production in six months, reflecting the rut
gripping the economy from weak consumer and investment demand.
Meanwhile, consumer inflation is estimated to
have quickened to 8.48 percent in April from 8.31 percent in
March, the poll showed. Wholesale prices for the
month are forecast to rise 5.73 percent compared with a 5.70
percent annual gain in March.
The statistics ministry will release industrial production
and consumer inflation data at 1200 GMT on Monday. The commerce
and industry ministry is due to release wholesale price figures
on Thursday at around 0630 GMT.
OPTIMISM FOR TURNAROUND
Policymakers are hopeful of an economic rebound in the
fiscal year that began in April, but much will depend upon the
pace of reforms after a new government takes over in New Delhi
following the conclusion of ongoing national elections on May
16.
"We concur that the economy has bottomed out in recent
quarters and a right mix of policy coordination and governance
should be able to kick-start the growth cycle," Singapore-based
brokerage DBS said in a note last week.
"While the cycle could benefit from a stable government, the
(growth) upturn will be gradual."
High inflation and weak growth have dogged much of outgoing
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's second term, damaging the
prospects of his Congress party at the hustings and swelling
public support for pro-business opposition leader Narendra Modi.
Modi's promise to fix an ailing economy has made him the
prime ministerial front-runner. India's National Stock Exchange
has surged 17 percent since the Bharatiya Janata Party
(BJP) leader officially joined the fray for the country's top
job on hopes he would script an economic revival.
But that depends on his success in pushing up capital
investment growth from an eleven-year low and cooling retail
inflation that been averaging nearly 10 percent for the past two
years, way above the central bank's comfort zone.
"The promise of reform needs to match with improvement on
the ground to sustain that optimism (in financial markets),"
wrote DBS' economist Radhika Rao.
CHALLENGES
While many analysts are hoping for a rapid implementation of
pending labour, fiscal and tax reforms for a faster economic
recovery, some say high corporate leverage and rising bad loans
at Indian banks will hamper the pace of recovery.
Stressed loans in India - those categorised as bad and
restructured - total $100 billion, or about 10 percent of all
loans. Debt-equity ratio of Indian firms has hit a two-decade
high of 97.9 percent, Nomura said.
Compounding economic worries are the prospects of a
below-average monsoon this summer, which could hit farm output
and fuel inflation, leaving the central bank with little room to
support the economy.
In 2009, patchy monsoon rains led to India's worst drought
in nearly four decades, resulting in runaway food inflation.
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)