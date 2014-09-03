* Corporate investment, consumer demand a concern
* Hitting deficit target would force spending squeeze
* Late monsoon, coal crunch could pose constraints
By Rajesh Kumar Singh
NEW DELHI, Sept 3 Optimism that sunny growth
figures herald an economic revival in India is probably
misplaced - in fact there is little hard evidence to support the
idea that Asia's third-largest economy is heading for a broader
and sustained rebound anytime soon.
India's economy grew 5.7 percent in the June quarter
compared with a year earlier, the strongest pace in 2-1/2 years,
accelerating from 4.6 percent in the March quarter thanks to a
rebound in industrial activity.
But the encouraging headline numbers masked the deeper
malaise gripping the economy, which is being hobbled by slack
consumption, weak business investment, creaking infrastructure
and painfully slow structural reforms, economists say.
"The uptick in GDP growth was mainly driven by front-loading
of government expenditure," says Izumi Devalier, an economist
with HSBC in Hong Kong. "A curtailment in expenditure will make
it challenging to sustain this pace of growth."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who won power in May's general
election with a promise of "good times", trumpeted the growth
data on a visit to Japan, saying it had "generated huge positive
sentiment".
And economists at Citi declared after the GDP figures that
the recovery was a matter of when, and not if: "While there is
plenty of debate on pace and timing, India is on its way back to
7 percent growth and 6 percent inflation."
But there is a difference between sentiment and ground
reality. Based on the evidence at hand, Modi's goal of scripting
a broader, lasting upturn appears some way off.
Much of the growth in the last quarter came from robust
government spending, the pace of which could slow down as
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley seeks to stick to this year's
ambitious fiscal deficit target of 4.1 percent of gross domestic
product.
A pickup in private spending could help offset the slowdown
in government spending. But stubborn inflation, which at nearly
8 percent is too high for the Reserve Bank of India to cut
policy rates, and weak employment are hurting consumers.
The HSBC purchasing managers' index (PMI) for manufacturing
in August showed no improvement in employment or inflation,
clouding the consumer outlook.
A late monsoon and coal supply crunch that has depleted fuel
supplies to just six days of forward cover at India's thermal
power stations could undermined rural spending and constrain
output at energy-intensive businesses.
CONSUMER CONFIDENCE
Consumers power nearly 60 percent of the economy, so getting
them to spend more is essential for India to end its longest
spell of sub-5 percent growth in a quarter of a century.
It needs at least 8 percent annual growth to create enough
jobs for the 200 million Indians who will be reaching working
age over the next two decades, the largest youth bulge the world
has ever seen.
However, without an overhaul of India's strained public
finances, stringent land acquisition laws, chaotic tax regime
and rigid labour rules, economists say, it will struggle to
consistently grow beyond 7 percent.
Modi's record as a leader of Gujarat has fuelled hopes among
investors he can carry out these changes. But in his first 100
days in office, the prime minister has shown little appetite for
structural reforms and has focused more on cutting bureaucratic
discretion and speeding up decision making.
Shilan Shah, an analyst at Capital Economics, says there is
no alternative to more serious and deeper reform because
piecemeal measures collectively do not amount to much.
A slowdown in infrastructure output growth in July and the
manufacturing sector last month suggests further moderation in
industrial activity, which could drag down economic growth for
the current quarter.
Worryingly, capital investment, which barely grew in the
past two years, has still to show tangible signs of an upturn.
Although capital investment rose 7 percent in the last quarter
over a year earlier, it fell 7.4 percent from the previous
quarter.
In a poll by the Economic Times last week, 46 percent of the
respondents in a poll of 50 chief executives said they were
watching for improved economic conditions before making planned
investments that would help revive growth.
Last year, bumper harvests boosted sales of tractors,
motorbikes and other consumer goods in rural areas, helping to
compensate for weaker urban demand.
In a sign of things to come, tractor sales at India's
largest utility vehicle maker Mahindra and Mahindra
fell 1 percent year-on-year between April and August compared
with 22 percent growth during the same period a year ago.
"We think that Q2's (April-June quarter) pickup in growth
might be as good as it gets for the Indian economy for some
time," said Shah of Capital Economics.
(Editing by Douglas Busvine & Shri Navaratnam)