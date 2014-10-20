* Government sets stage for first private coal sales
ONGC
By Manoj Kumar and Krishna N Das
NEW DELHI, Oct 20 India promised on Monday to
open up the coal industry to private players and moved closer to
selling a stake in a state-run oil company, as Prime Minister
Narendra Modi picked up the pace on economic reform days after
relaxing fuel price controls.
Using an executive order, the cabinet agreed to allow
private Indian companies to mine and sell coal at an unspecified
future date, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said. That sets the
stage for the biggest liberalisation of the industry in more
than 40 years.
The ruling party's success in two state elections last week
capped several days of action on the economic front and has
given Modi more room to cut through a thicket of regulations and
state controls he says holds back Asia's third-largest economy.
"Reform is the art of the possible," Jaitley earlier told TV
network ET Now, hinting that more was to come. "In the first
year, when people expect lot of reforms and there is lot of
popular support behind the reform process, it is more easily
possible.
Modi was elected in May on promises he would create jobs and
rejuvenate the Indian economy, but investors and economists were
disappointed by his first budget and a lack of early progress on
fixing structural economic problems.
In the last week, he has gone some way towards quelling
those concerns, putting in a reform-minded team at the finance
ministry that includes prominent economist Arvind Subramanian to
help formulate the budget and policy.
The economy is showing some signs of revival and inflation
has plummeted, aided largely by a drop in global oil prices.
On Saturday, the cabinet freed diesel pricing of government
intervention and raised the price the government pays producers
of natural gas by a third to $5.61 per mmBtu.
Modi also begun an overhaul of creaky labour rules, cutting
the power of labour inspectors and slashing the red tape for
small companies that makes India one of the toughest places in
the world to do business.
Indian shares, bonds and rupee currency all performed
strongly on Monday in response to the new economic policies and
the victories by Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the
states of Maharashtra and Haryana.
UNDOING INDIRA
Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi nationalized the coal
industry in 1972, creating one of the world's largest mining
companies, state-run Coal India.
The system was intended to provide steady supplies of fuel and
help industrialization, but Coal India is now deeply
dysfunctional. Most of India's electricity is generated by coal,
but long power cuts are the norm in much of the country, which
has the world's fifth-largest coal reserves but is the world's
third largest importer.
As of Wednesday, 64 out of 103 power stations had coal for
less than a week, mainly due to a shortfall in supplies from
Coal India, according to the power ministry.
Private companies are already allowed to mine supplies for
their own power plants and other industrial projects, and Coal
India hires some private firms to operate mines. But until now
private companies have not been permitted to sell coal.
"This would lead to an optimum utilization of the national
resource," Jaitley told reporters, adding that there was no move
to fully privatize Coal India.
However, the government does plan to sell 10 percent of its
majority holding in the inefficient behemoth, which is plagued
by corruption. Unions oppose the sale.
The Supreme Court last month scrapped the licenses for 214
coal fields that supplied power, cement and other companies over
allegations of graft. Monday's decision to liberalize the coal
industry was tacked onto an executive order to allow the auction
of the scrapped coal fields.
Under Indian law, the executive order, known as an
ordinance, takes immediate effect but must be approved by
parliament within a few months. Modi's government will have to
win cross-party support for its plan, since it does not have a
majority in the upper house of parliament.
SELLING STAKES TO PAY THE BILLS
The moves on diesel and gas make the state-run Oil and
Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) more attractive to investors
by reducing the hefty discount on crude oil sales that the
country's top oil producer must give to fuel retailers.
On Monday, the administration's top privatisation official
met bankers on in the financial capital, Mumbai, to discuss the
sale of a 5 percent stake ONGC, a top finance ministry official
said.
Shares in ONGC, the second-largest listed firm in
India by market value, gained 5.6 percent on Monday. The
government has a stake of 68.94 percent in the company, which
has shares of in oil and gas fields across the globe.
The finance ministry hopes to raise up to $3 billion from
the ONGC sale, almost a quarter of its target for asset sales
for this financial year.
Citigroup and HSBC are among five banks chosen to manage the
planned sale of a stake in ONGC, sources told Reuters in August.
The ONGC share sale was likely to be held in the first half
of November, two people directly involved with the transaction
said on Monday. The pre-sale marketing roadshows for the
offering are expected to be completed by the first week of the
month, they said.
A top finance ministry official, who declined to be
identified because of the sensitivity of the topic, also told
reporters the government wanted to pass a bill in parliament's
next session to free up foreign investment in the insurance
industry.
In his maiden budget in July, Jaitley set a target of 584.25
billion rupees ($9.5 billion) to be raised by the sale of shares
in state-run companies and minority stakes in private companies.
Another major planned sale is of a 10 percent stake in giant
Coal India.
The income is key to meeting a challenging goal of a fiscal
deficit of 4.1 percent of gross domestic product for the year
ending March 31. Tax revenue has been less than budgeted this
year, and government finances have been stung by a large bill
for tax rebates.
One restraint on Modi's government is his small bench of
ministers, many holding multiple portfolios. Jaitley, for
example, doubles as defence minister. The information minister,
who also acts as environment minister, last week suggested that
an expansion of the cabinet was imminent.
(Additional reporting by Frank Jack Daniel, Nigam Prusty,
Rajesh Kumar SIngh in NEW DELHI and Sumeet Chatterjee in MUMBAI;
Writing by Frank Jack Daniel, Editing by Larry King)