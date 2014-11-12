(Adds details, analyst quotes)
By Rajesh Kumar Singh
NEW DELHI Nov 12 India's economic outlook
brightened on Wednesday with a surprise pickup in industrial
output and further cooling in consumer prices, data showed,
boosting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bid to end the longest
slowdown in growth in decades.
Retail inflation, which the Reserve Bank of
India (RBI) tracks in setting lending rates, slowed to 5.52
percent in October from a multi-year low of 6.46 percent a month
earlier, helped by slower annual rises in food and fuel prices.
Industrial output unexpectedly grew 2.5 percent
year on year in September, its fastest pace in three months,
helped by a rebound in the capital goods sector, separate
government data showed.
Wednesday's data is expected to bolster the outlook for
Asia's third-largest economy which is recovering weakly from a
two-year spell of sub-5 percent growth.
Economic growth hit a 2-1/2 year-high of 5.7 percent in the
quarter to June, prompting some economists to predict 6 percent
growth for the fiscal year to March 2015, higher than 5.5
percent projected by the central bank.
But lacklustre industrial production since then has led some
to trim their more optimistic projections.
Cooling prices will intensify pressure on the RBI to cut
interest rates to stimulate consumer demand which powers 60
percent of the economy.
"A rate cut at this juncture will no doubt add to the
existing positive growth impulses," said Prithviraj Srinivas, an
economist with HSBC.
"But such a move would also increase the risk that the RBI
misses its inflation target ... to return inflation back to the
level last seen in the period between 1999 and 2005, when CPI
inflation averaged just 4 percent."
Worries that price pressures would revive once food prices
pick up due to a weak monsoon and the fading of base effects led
the RBI to leave one of Asia's highest lending rates on hold for
a fourth straight meeting in September.
It is widely expected to maintain the status quo when it
reviews monetary policy on Dec. 2.
Slowing inflation, however, has bolstered hopes for a rate
cut next year, triggering a rally in the bonds market.
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Nick Macfie)