NEW DELHI Dec 16 India's plans to rationalise
state and federal indirect taxes into a harmonised goods and
service tax (GST) took a step closer to reality after New Delhi
struck a deal with recalcitrant states, two government sources
told Reuters.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley brokered a compromise on
Monday evening that would pave the way for a key constitutional
amendment to be tabled in the current parliamentary session that
runs to Dec. 23.
"Developments have been positive," said one of the finance
ministry officials who attended the meeting. "Everything will be
clear in couple of days."
Investors and manufacturers have long coveted the GST as a
game-changer that would simplify taxes while broadening the tax
base, adding as much as 2 percentage points to the size of
Asia's third-largest economy.
However, the measure has been held up for years with some of
India's 29 states reluctant to give their assent for fear of
revenue losses. Even after Monday's compromise, the tax is not
likely to take effect until April 2016.
In critical concession, Jaitley offered to compensate the
states for any loss of revenues following the implementation of
the GST, the sources said.
