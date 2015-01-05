NEW DELHI Jan 5 Economist Arvind Panagariya will be appointed to run Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new Policy Commission, set up to modernise economic strategy after decades of Soviet-style central planning.

A senior government source told Reuters that the appointment of Panagariya, an Indian-born economics professor at Columbia University in New York, was likely to be announced in the next 24 hours. (Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Douglas Busvine)