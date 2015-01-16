US STOCKS-Wall St weighed down by weak earnings, Comey sacking
NEW DELHI Jan 16 The Indian government wants to achieve an economic growth rate of between 7 and 8 percent that is non-inflationary, deputy finance minister Jayant Sinha said on Friday.
Sinha was speaking the day after the Reserve Bank of India ordered a surprise interest rate cut. The central bank cautioned that further policy easing would depend on "sustained high quality fiscal consolidation". (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)
