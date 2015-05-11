NEW DELHI May 12 Indian economic data on
Tuesday is expected to be mixed, highlighting the need for Prime
Minister Narendra Modi to accelerate reforms to bolster growth
as he prepares to start his second year in office.
The nationalist leader came to power in May last year,
winning the first outright parliamentary majority in 30 years
with a promise to reboot economic growth and tamp down
inflation.
As he approaches his first anniversary, inflation has
cooled, in large measure due to the dramatic fall in global oil
prices, but recovery in Asia's third-largest economy remains
sluggish.
Consumer price inflation probably eased to a
four-month low of 4.9 percent in April from 5.2 percent a month
ago, according to a Reuters poll of economists.
But annual growth in industrial production is
expected to have slowed to 2.8 percent in March from three-month
high of 5.0 percent a month before, another poll showed.
The statistics ministry is due to release both industrial
production and consumer inflation data at 1200 GMT.
While India's economic outlook has improved under Modi,
corporate investments are showing little signs of revival due to
over-indebtedness as well as growing bad debt at Indian banks.
Over the past year, Modi has taken a slew of measures to
attract investment, but he has yet to initiate steps that could
help repair corporate balance sheets and recapitalise ailing
banks.
"There is no evidence on the ground to suggest a strong
growth pick-up," said Radhika Rao, economist at DBS Bank. "It
would be a gradual recovery as there is no marked improvement in
investment."
With bad loans pressuring profit margins, banks have shied
away from passing on to consumers the 50-basis-point interest
rate cuts delivered by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) so far
this year.
The RBI left rates unchanged last month, saying it would
watch for transmission of previous rate cuts and price rises.
While most analysts expect the central bank to cut rates by
another 25 basis points ahead of its June meeting, some say a
rebound in crude prices, along with a sliding rupee and expected
poor summer rains, could force a delay.
Tumbling oil prices were one of the principal reasons for a
dramatic cooling in inflation since last year. But for a country
that imports around 80 percent of the crude it needs, a 40
percent spike in oil prices since January doesn't bode well.
The rupee's slide against the dollar is not helping, either.
The currency hit a 20-month low last week and is widely expected
to remain weak against the dollar in the coming year, pushing up
the cost of commodity imports..
There are also concerns about summer monsoon rains, which
are forecast to be below average. The shortfall could hurt farm
output and drive up food prices.
"The base case still remains for a rate cut next month,"
said Rao of DBS Bank. "But prospects are not as bright as they
were a month back."
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Douglas Busvine)