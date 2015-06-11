By Rajesh Kumar Singh
NEW DELHI, June 12
NEW DELHI, June 12 Indian data on Friday is
expected to paint a grim picture of the economy and could
reinforce doubts about the health of the world's fastest growing
major economy.
Annual output growth at factories, mines and utilities
in April is estimated to hit a six-month low of 1.6
percent compared with 2.1 percent the previous month, according
to economists polled by Reuters.
Consumer inflation in May, meanwhile, will
likely edge up to 5.0 percent from 4.87 percent the previous
month on higher energy and food costs, the poll found.
"India is on a slow road to economic recovery," said Radhika
Rao, an economist with DBS Group Research. "Friday's data would
only support that view."
India's statistics office is due to release the data at 1200
GMT.
Weak output data would underscore the view of the central
bank that India's economy is not doing as well as the latest
rosy GDP numbers suggest.
Data released last month showed India outpaced China by
growing 7.5 percent in the March quarter. But the Reserve Bank
of India (RBI) cut interest rates for a third time this year
last week to put the economy on a sounder footing.
Adding to growth concerns is the forecast for below average
rains in June-September, which are crucial to farm output and
rural incomes.
Some private economists say poor farm output could pull down
headline growth to as low as 7 percent from 7.3 percent last
year.
Less rain could also drive up food prices, straining
household budgets and crimping non-food spending.
"Overall, risks to agricultural production, rural demand and
food price inflation have increased," analysts at Nomura wrote.
The RBI has said further rate cuts would depend on the
monsoon's impact on food prices, which make up almost half the
basket of goods used to measure inflation.
New Delhi says existing food stocks will be sufficient to
contain any food price shock. As a pre-emptive measure, it has
extended duty concessions on lentil imports and is ready to
provide high-yielding seeds for replanting of crops.
"Still, some spillover into retail prices is inevitable,"
said Rao.
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)