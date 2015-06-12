(Adds details, analysts quotes)
By Rajesh Kumar Singh
NEW DELHI, June 12 India's industrial production
output grew more than expected in April, reaching a two-month
high, and retail inflation edged up in May, easing concern over
an economy facing the worst drought since 2009.
Output at factories, mines and utilities grew at
an annual rate of 4.1 percent in April, the fastest pace since
February. That was higher than March's 2.5 percent growth and
the 1.6 percent economists forecast in a Reuters poll.
Consumer inflation in May rose to 5.01 percent
from 4.87 percent in the previous month on higher energy costs.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected retail prices to rise
5 percent year-on-year.
The output data comes days after GDP data showed India
outpaced China by growing 7.5 percent in the March quarter. It
supports the government's view that the world's fastest-growing
major economy is gathering steam.
"We consider the economy is recovering," Finance Minister
Arun Jaitley said hours before the release of Friday's data. "We
are on a roadmap for a much higher growth."
The World Bank predicted on Thursday that India would be the
fastest-growing major economy this year, expanding at a rate of
7.5 percent, up from the previous forecast of 6.4 percent.
The jump in output growth was primarily led by a pick-up in
capital goods production and a rebound in consumer goods output.
Consumer goods, a proxy for consumer demand, grew an annual
rate of 3.1 percent in April compared with a 0.4 decline a month
ago. Capital goods production, a gauge of investment activity,
jumped 11.1 percent year-on-year, faster than a 8.6 percent
growth in March.
"What we see is over the last three months, the seasonally
adjusted growth in industrial production indicates a significant
pick-up in economic activity," said R. Sivakumar, head of fixed
income at Axis asset management.
"That is consistent with other indicators which show that
there is a some pick-up in growth."
MONSOON WORRIES
But policymakers are worried about the prospect of a second
straight year of drought for the first time in nearly three
decades after the country's weather office forecast below-
average rains this summer. Monsoon rains in June-September are
vital for half of India's farmland that lacks irrigation.
Some economists say a dry spell could reduce headline growth
to as low as 7 percent in the fiscal year 2015/16 from 7.3
percent last year. That would fall short of the government's
8.1-8.5 percent estimate.
New Delhi hopes higher public spending on roads, railways
and ports this year will shield the economy from the impact of
sub-par rains.
But less rain could push up food prices, straining household
budgets and crimping non-food spending. It would also make it
tougher for the Reserve Bank of India to cut lending rates
further to juice up growth.
New Delhi says it has enough grain stockpiled to contain any
food price shock. As a pre-emptive measure, it has extended duty
concessions on lentil imports and is ready to provide
high-yielding seeds for replanting of crops.
"On inflation side, likely insufficient monsoon remains an
issue," said Sujan Hajra, chief economist at Anand Rathi. "We
don't expect any (interest) rate cuts for the current year at
least."
(Editing by Larry Ki9ng)