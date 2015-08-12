Aug 12 India's annual industrial output growth quickened to 3.8 percent in June from a downwardly revised 2.5 percent growth a month ago, government data showed on Wednesday. ------------------------------------------------------------------ June 2015 May 2015 June 2014 INDUSTRIAL GROWTH 3.8 2.5 4.3 Manufacturing 4.6 2.0 2.9 Consumer goods 6.6 -2.1 -8.8 Consumer durables 16.0 -3.9 -23.3 Consumer non-durables 1.3 -0.9 1.9 Capital goods -3.6 -0.02 23.3 Mining -0.3 2.3 4.8 Electricity 1.3 0.1 15.7 (Annual growth in percentage; ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; Editing by Malini Menon)