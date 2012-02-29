* Marks 7th consecutive quarterly slowdown
* Blamed on high interest rates, costs
* Manufacturing barely grows at just 0.4 percent
* Stimulus options limited by rising oil, budget deficit
By Rajesh Kumar Singh and Manoj Kumar
NEW DELHI, Feb 29 India's economic growth
slowed to 6.1 percent in the three months to December, the
weakest annual pace in almost three years, as high interest
rates and rising raw material costs constrained investment and
manufacturing.
The dismal numbers showed the weakness in the economy was
spreading beyond industry, to the services sectors, and are
certain to intensify pressure on the authorities to stimulate
the flagging economy.
They make official forecast for 6.9 percent growth in the
financial year ending in March look optimistic yet economists
doubt much stimulus will be forthcoming as a fiscally
constrained government focuses on finding money for fuel and
food subsidies to win votes.
Rising oil prices may also push up inflation, making it
harder for the central bank to cut rates quickly.
"Given the slippages we are seeing in agriculture and
manufacturing sectors, it will be difficult for GDP to recover
ground in January-March period," said Madan Sabnavis, chief
economist at CARE Ratings in Mumbai.
The 6.1 percent rise in gross domestic product was lower
than the consensus view in a Reuters poll of 6.4 percent. It was
the seventh successive quarterly slowdown and marked a pullback
from 6.9 percent growth in the quarter to end-September.
The manufacturing segment was at its weakest in 3 years at
0.4 percent growth, mining subtracted from output for a second
quarter, while agriculture softened to a 2.7 percent annual
pace.
The data provides a gloomy backdrop for a central bank
policy meeting and federal budget, both due in just over two
weeks.
Sabnavis said growth for the year could drop to between 6.5
and 7 percent, and yet the Reserve Bank of India would probably
persist with measures to keep the banking system sufficiently
liquid, rather than cutting policy rates.
"This is because inflation remains a focus and there is a
danger that the inflation trajectory could be affected by the
oil price surge," he said.
Markets barely reacted to the economic numbers. The yield on
India's benchmark 10-year government bond rose 1
basis point to 8.2 percent after the data.
"The country has started attracting more headwinds in the
form of gyration in crude oil prices. We should be prepared for
worse numbers," said Rupa Rege Nitsure, chief economist at Bank
of Baroda in Mumbai.
"It puts all the more responsibility on this year's budget
to act on sorting out the policy logjam and revive investment
sentiment."
Other data meanwhile showed the government had breached its
fiscal deficit target for the fiscal year ending in March 2012
in January itself. The deficit from April 2011 to January 2012
was 4.3 trillion rupees, more than 105 percent of the 12-month
target.
On the bright side, the government also looked set to bridge
some of that shortfall by raising $2.5 billion through a sale of
its stake in Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC).
PRICEY OIL GETS IN THE WAY
Growth in Asian economies is expected to slow down further
in the first quarter of calendar 2012, suggesting that India may
feel more economic pain in the months ahead. China's January to
March growth is forecast to drop for the fifth straight quarter.
Unlike most other Asian economies, India has struggled to
beat down inflation, so the central bank has kept interest rates
at a three-year high of 8.5 percent since October while
policymakers elsewhere in the region were cutting rates.
India has also suffered a longer-term steady decline in
growth owing to a lack of economic reform that resulted in weak
investment. Average growth of 9.5 percent in the three years to
2007/08 slowed to 8.4 percent in the past two fiscal years and
is widely expected to ease to about 7 percent in the current
financial year ending March.
The Reserve Bank of India, which has asked the government to
cut fiscal deficits to help rein in inflation, signalled last
month it was ready to cut interest rates to try to stimulate the
economy.
Indian consumer prices rose 7.65 percent in the year to
January. That was higher than wholesale inflation but suggested
some moderation in price pressures which could give the central
bank room to cut interest rates.
But rising oil prices have emerged in recent weeks as a new
concern for the RBI. The central bank will release the outcome
of its policy review on March 15, a day before the government
announces it budget.
Economists point to government policy paralysis, stubborn
inflation and high interest rates as major reasons for the
slowdown in investment.
Wednesday's data showed manufacturing barely grew at just
0.4 percent in the December quarter from a year earlier.
Annual car sales are likely to drop for the first time since
2002 in the year to March after January sales fell short of
expectations. The farm sector grew 2.7 percent from a year
earlier, the data showed.
TROUGH
Despite the gloom, some analysts argue the economy may have
hit a trough in the December quarter owing to temporary
disruptions and supply crunches in the mining industry. A jump
in community and social services in the quarter also suggested
government spending was on the rise.
Private surveys of the manufacturing sector also indicate a
pick-up in sentiment. The HSBC manufacturing purchasing
managers' index (PMI), compiled by Markit, jumped to
an eight-month high in January.
Still, evidence of improving demand and investment has been
hard to come by. Reliance Industries, India's biggest
company by market value and an energy conglomerate, reported its
first quarterly profit drop in more than two years.
Thermax Ltd., an energy and environment solutions
provider which depends on orders from capacity expansion in
core industrial sectors for its revenue, expects those revenues
to decline in the first few quarters of the next fiscal year.
"Next year is going to be challenging for not only Thermax,
but for entire capital goods industry," M.S. Unnikrishnan,
Thermax's managing director, told analysts in a conference call
this month.
Economists fear growth may languish below 7 percent in
coming quarters as well, particularly if crude oil prices stay
high. India imports nearly 80 percent of its oil needs, and oil
accounts for nearly a third of the country's imports.
The central bank ran a 20-month interest rate tightening
cycle until October to try to rein in inflation. Economists
generally expect the RBI to cut its main policy rate by 100
basis points in 2012 from the current 8.5 percent.