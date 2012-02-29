* Marks 7th consecutive quarterly slowdown
* Blamed on high interest rates, costs
* Manufacturing barely grows at just 0.4 percent
* Markets little moved on data
NEW DELHI, Feb 29 India's economic growth
slowed to its weakest annual pace in almost three years in the
three months to December, as high interest rates and rising
input costs constrained investment and manufacturing.
Gross domestic product rose 6.1 percent in October to
December compared with a year earlier, a lower than expected
increase, figures from the federal statistics office showed.
That marked a sharp pullback from 6.9 percent growth in July
to September and was the seventh successive quarterly slowdown,
providing a gloomy backdrop for a central bank policy meeting
and federal budget, both due in just over two weeks.
The median forecast of economists in a Reuters poll was for
GDP to rise 6.4 percent. The outcome of 6.1 percent was the
weakest in 11 quarters.
"Moderation in the manufacturing sector was likely the
starkest as higher input prices and a sharp jump in borrowing
costs depressed output," said Radhika Rao, an economist at
Forecast in Singapore.
"The ball is in the government's court now to kick start
policy reforms."
The yield on India's benchmark 10-year government bond
rose 1 basis point to 8.2 percent after the data.
Shares and the rupee were little changed.
Growth in Asian economies is expected to slow down further
in the first quarter of calendar 2012, suggesting that India may
feel more economic pain in the months ahead. China's January to
March growth is forecast to drop for the fifth straight quarter.
Unlike most other Asian economies, India has struggled to
beat down inflation, so the central bank has kept interest rates
at a three-year high since October while policymakers elsewhere
in the region were cutting rates.
India has also suffered a longer-term steady decline in
growth owing to a lack of economic reform that resulted in weak
investment. Average growth of 9.5 percent in the three years to
2007/08 slowed to 8.4 percent in the past two fiscal years and
is widely expected to ease to about 7 percent in the current
financial year ending March.
The Reserve Bank of India, which has asked the government to
cut fiscal deficits to help rein in inflation, signalled last
month it was ready to cut interest rates to try to stimulate the
economy.
Indian consumer prices rose 7.65 percent in the year to
January. That was higher than wholesale inflation but suggested
some moderation in price pressures which could give the central
bank room to cut interest rates.
Still, rising oil prices are emerging as a concern for the
RBI while Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee, faced with a
burgeoning fiscal deficit due in part to a huge subsidy bill, is
not in a strong position to announce major stimulus measures.
The central bank will release the outcome of its policy
review on March 15, a day before the government announces it
budget.
Economists point to government policy paralysis, stubborn
inflation and high interest rates as major reasons for the
slowdown in investment.
Wednesday's data showed manufacturing barely grew at just
0.4 percent in the December quarter from a year earlier. Annual
car sales are likely to drop for the first time since 2002 in
the year to March after January sales fell short of
expectations.
The farm sector grew 2.7 percent from a year earlier, the
data showed.
Economists said growth may languish below 7 percent in
coming quarters as well, particularly if crude oil prices stay
high. India imports nearly 80 percent of its oil needs, and oil
accounts for nearly a third of the country's imports.
The central bank ran a 20-month interest rate tightening
cycle until October to try to rein in inflation. Economists
generally expect the RBI to cut its main policy rate by 100
basis points in 2012 from the current 8.5 percent.