* Manufacturing, car sales supported by one-off factors

* Surge in car sales ahead of Friday budget

* Election spending drives sales of food, drinks

* Government eyes return to stronger growth path

By Tony Munroe and Rajesh Kumar Singh

MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, March 12 Indian industrial output in January grew at its fastest pace in 7 months while car sales hit a record high in February, signs of a rebound for India's flagging economy, although both figures were boosted by one-off factors.

Output at factories, mines and utilities grew 6.8 percent from a year earlier, notoriously volatile data showed, the highest since June 2011, reinforcing expectations the central bank will wait until April before cutting interest rates.

Separately, the government said it was confident of returning to 8-9 percent annual GDP growth soon. The economy is set to grow at around 7 percent in the fiscal year that ends this month, its slowest in three years.

The Reserve Bank of India holds a monetary policy review on Thursday and is expected soon to begin cutting interest rates after raising them 13 times between March 2010 and October 2011. On Friday night, it surprised markets with a 75 basis point cut in the cash reserve ratio for banks.

Economists on average had expected industrial growth of 2.1 percent, a Reuters poll showed. The January figure compares with a revised annual rise of 2.5 percent in December.

"The central bank is certainly going to wait for the budget and the government's borrowing programme for the next year and what is going to be the (fiscal) deficit number. That is why we believe the rate decision will happen in April," said Ashok Gautam, global head of markets at Axis Bank in Mumbai.

The RBI has another policy review set for April 17.

SPLURGE ON CARS, ALCOHOL

Manufacturing output, which makes up three-quarters of industrial output, grew an annual 8.5 percent in January, fuelled by a 42.1 percent surge in production of consumer non-durable goods, including beverages and food products, thanks to big spending ahead of state elections.

"This has happened because of a boost from the election campaigns where all these political parties supply food products and beverages such as alcohol for free and they do it for some months," said PINC Research analyst Naveen Trivedi.

Capital goods production, a proxy for investment, remained weak, falling 1.5 percent from a year earlier in its fifth straight month of decline.

"In the coming months we have to build up so that capital goods' production, which is very disappointing, is fixed up. We shall have to make efforts for that," Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee told reporters after the industrial data.

Car sales in February rose 13 percent annually, the biggest rise in 10 months, as buyers rushed to showrooms ahead of a federal budget expected to lift the cost of car ownership.

Indian automakers sold 211,402 cars in February, data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) showed, the biggest ever monthly total.

"A lot of people wanted to buy their cars before the budget, because they expect prices to go up after the budget," Vishnu Mathur, director general of SIAM, told reporters.

The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond yield rose 2 basis points to 8.28 percent after the industrial data release. Five-year and one-year swap rates rose 4 basis points each before retreating.

GROWTH REVIVAL

India's December quarter economic growth slowed to 6.1 percent, its weakest annual pace in almost three years, as high interest rates and rising input costs constrained investment and manufacturing.

The Indian government, whose economic forecasts have proven optimistic, expects growth to return to its earlier sharp trajectory. The Indian economy grew more than 9 percent for three years until 2007/08, and at an annual 8.4 percent in the last two fiscal years.

"The long-term fundamentals of the Indian economy remain robust," President Pratibha Devisingh Patil told lawmakers.

Mukherjee, who will present the federal budget on Friday, is expected to set a target of 7.5 percent to 8 percent economic growth for the 2012/13 fiscal year starting April 1. (Additional reporting by Nigam Prusty, Manoj Kumar and Anurag Kotoky in NEW DELHI, and Nandita Bose and Shamik Paul in MUMBAI; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)