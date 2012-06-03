By John Chalmers
| NEW DELHI, June 3
NEW DELHI, June 3 It had been another brutal day
for the rupee on the foreign exchanges as India's economic
crisis escalated and, travelling home from a visit to Myanmar
last week, Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh summoned
journalists on his plane for a briefing.
The one statement he had prepared for the media that night,
however, concerned allegations of corruption levelled against
him and his cabinet ministers - not the economy.
Quizzed on the Indian currency's precipitous slide to record
lows, Singh blamed the global economic slowdown and the
euro zone's emergency, and he voiced hope that the G20 would
sort these troubles out at a summit in Mexico later this month.
Two days later, when gross domestic product (GDP) data
showed India's growth rate had plunged to its lowest level in
nine years, Singh's finance minister likewise pointed a finger
at "weak global sentiments", as well as the central bank for its
tight monetary policy.
But as warning lights flash on India's economic dashboard -
with manufacturing output and consumer demand now fading as well
as corporate investment, fiscal and trade deficits ballooning
and inflation stubbornly high - few buy the line that it's
somehow not the government's fault.
"There is so much denial, but almost all of the problems in
India are self-inflicted," said Rajeev Malik, senior economist
at CLSA Singapore. "The Indian situation is ... an outcome of
policy incoherence, a government that's asleep."
Economists say New Delhi's policy inertia and the absence of
significant reforms to sustain growth have now turned India's
slowdown from a cyclical one to something that is structural or
systemic.
The country is now stuck with lower growth than its
potential: not the "Hindu rate of growth" of about 3.5 percent
that dogged the state-stifled economy before big-bang reforms
two decades ago, but a 21st-century version of that, which Malik
calls "growth with a government-incompetence discount".
THE PROBLEMS ARE NOT IN GREECE
To be fair, the external environment does partly explain the
faltering growth. However, all of Asia's emerging markets have
been buffeted by chill winds from the United States and Europe,
and yet India has fared worse than others, losing its ranking as
the region's second-fastest growing economy.
Last week's news that GDP grew by 5.3 percent in the first
three months of this year, a stunning tumble from 9.2 percent in
the same quarter of 2011, put India fourth among Asian
emerging-market economies behind China, the Philippines and
Indonesia.
For JP Morgan Chase's India chief economist, Jahangir Aziz,
what the government needs to do is "begin by admitting that the
problem lies not in Greece, but at home".
That doesn't look likely anytime soon: one day after the GDP
data, the cabinet met to agree on removing restrictions on the
export of skimmed milk powder and broke up without discussing
the country's economic predicament.
Western nations might look with envy at a growth rate of
more than 5 percent, but not at India's inflation rate of over 7
percent, a current account gap now at its widest since 1980 and
a fiscal deficit that has been allowed to swell to 5.9 percent
of GDP thanks to a raft of crippling subsidies.
The rash of macroeconomic imbalances has raised the spectre
of India's balance of payments crisis in 1991, when the central
bank was forced to airlift tons of gold to Europe as collateral
for a loan to avert a sovereign default.
Singh, then finance minister, rammed through deep-seated
reforms that pulled India back from the brink and set it on the
road for a streak of growth that came close to double digits
before the global financial meltdown of 2008.
A repeat of the full-blown crisis 21 years ago would be hard
to imagine now, not least because India's stock of foreign
reserves is comfortable.
But confidence is evaporating fast.
"Goodbye 2020, Hello 1991," the Economic Times newspaper
moaned in a front page headline after the weak growth data,
referring to India's goal of becoming a developed country by the
end of this decade and rubbing shoulders with China.
SETTLING FOR SUB-PAR GROWTH
The trouble is that since it won a second term in 2009 the
government led by Singh's Congress party has taken no major
policy initiatives to further the liberalisation he pioneered.
Instead, an outcry over corruption and peevish coalition
allies that block unpopular reform have frozen the government
into inaction.
All this at a time when it needs to be slashing subsidies
for fuel, fertiliser and food to fix the country's fiscal
credibility and tackling regulatory uncertainty and the high
cost of doing business to halt a slowdown in investment.
Samiran Chakraborty, chief economist at Standard Chartered
in Mumbai, said one signal that the decline has become more
structural than cyclical is that consumption - a driving force
behind the growth spurt of recent years - has lost momentum.
"Both investment and consumption seem to be getting impacted
now. Both engines are now not functioning," he said, explaining
that persistently high inflation has eaten into real wages,
negative business sentiment has spread to consumers and a
post-boom stagnation of asset prices has hit consumption.
"I don't think the economy has spontaneous power to revive
on its own," Chakraborty said. "It's contingent on the
policymakers."
The government last week announced austerity measures that
included some curbs on state spending, but belt-tightening in
response to debt troubles will only drive growth lower.
A more concrete step to jump-start activity was Singh's
announcement of a plan to fast-track delayed infrastructure
projects in a country where more than 200 large state-funded
road, port and oil pipeline projects are behind schedule.
But, according to an HSBC research note, what India most
needs to get back on a higher growth trajectory in the medium
term is deep supply-side reforms.
"With policy paralysis not likely to ease anytime soon,
however, India may have to settle for sub-par growth and
elevated inflation over the next couple of years," it said.
(Editing by Ian Geoghegan)