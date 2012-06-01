* India's top automaker reports falling car sales
* Indian media blast govt's handling of economy
* Singh announces steps to track costs of govt projects
(Updates with cabinet meeting, petrol price cut delay)
By Ross Colvin and Manoj Kumar
NEW DELHI, June 1 A sharp slowdown in India's
foreign trade added to the woes of Asia's third-largest economy
and piled more pressure on the weak coalition government to take
steps to boost economic growth.
Indian exports inched up 3.23 percent to $24.5 billion in
April from a year earlier after falling in March, data released
on Friday confirmed, a far cry from the more than 20 percent
growth recorded in recent years.
India has been hit by falling demand from its traditional
export markets such as the United States, which is struggling to
bring down unemployment and Europe, where a sovereign debt
crisis tipped many economies back into recession.
The export figures compounded an already gloomy economic
picture - GDP data on Thursday showed the economy grew at its
slowest pace in nine years in the first three months of 2012.
The rupee has also tumbled to record lows this week.
There was fresh evidence of a slowdown in the manufacturing
sector, which accounts for nearly 15 percent of the economy, on
Friday as India's top automaker Maruti Suzuki said its
car sales in May fell 5.9 percent, dragged down by high fuel
costs and an excise tax hike.
After the shock GDP data, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh
awoke to newspaper editorials accusing him of weak leadership
and demanding that he take action to arrest the economic slide.
He held a brief meeting of his economic cabinet on Friday
evening, but the only item on the agenda was a proposal to lift
a ban on the export of skimmed milk powder. One minister leaving
the meeting said the economic situation was not discussed.
The meeting capped a bad week for Singh's government, which
not only had to contend with awful economic news but a national
strike on Thursday against a steep petrol price hike. Th e
increase, a reform cheered by investors, is now expected to be
partially rolled back within the next few days. Industry
officials had initially said it could come as early as Friday.
Faced with a barrage of dismal economic data in the past few
months, the government's chief strategy has been to blame the
downturn on high global oil prices and the euro zone debt
crisis, while insisting that this is a temporary blip and growth
prospects are still good.
This has infuriated investors who say a string of policy
u-turns by the government and its failure to take aggressive
action to narrow its rising trade and budget deficits and
encourage more foreign investment are also to blame.
PIECEMEAL APPROACH
"We believe policymakers' decision to continue the bad mix
of growth since the credit crisis is at the heart of most of the
macro challenges facing the country," Morgan Stanley economist
Chetan Ahya said on Thursday.
The government has been criticised for its piecemeal
approach to the economic crisis so far. Economists were
sceptical about the impact of austerity measures announced on
Thursday that included some curbs on government spending.
Singh on Friday also unveiled a new plan to fast-track
delayed infrastructure projects to provide fresh impetus to the
economy. More than 200 large state-funded road, port and oil
pipeline projects are running behind schedule.
In the three years before the global financial crisis, India
was roaring with growth above 9 percent and ambitions to
challenge China as the world's top emerging economy.
Standard & Poor's cut India's credit rating outlook in April
to negative from stable, worried by its fiscal and current
account deficits. The decision jeopardises India's long-term
rating of BBB minus, the lowest investment grade rating.
"There is no point blaming the Greeks or the Spaniards for
India's economic woes. Nor are the usual suspects, the rain
gods, at fault this time," India's Economic Times said. "Growth
slowdown is essentially home-made."
Weather forecasters said there was another dark cloud that,
unfortunately for India, may not be bearing rain. They said
India's annual monsoon rains may be late this year but that it
was not yet time to panic.
The rains are crucial for farm output and economic growth as
about 55 percent of the south Asian nation's arable land is
rain-fed, and the farm sector accounts for about 15 percent of a
more than $1.5 trillion economy.
In 2009, poor monsoon rains led to the worst drought in
nearly four decades, forcing India, a large producer and
consumer of farm products, to import foodstuffs such as sugar at
sky-high prices, hoisting global prices to record highs.
(Writing by Ross Colvin, additional reporting by Mayank
Bhardwaj in New Delhi and Henry Foy in Mumbai; Editing by John
Chalmers)