NEW DELHI Aug 15 Politicians should treat
India's economic growth as a national security issue, Indian
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said on Wednesday, warning a lack
of consensus is holding back Asia's third-largest economy as it
tries to drag millions from poverty.
Singh was more optimistic on the economy than many private
economists, predicting growth of more than 6.5 percent this
year, but he said more was needed to improve livelihoods.
"If we do not increase the pace of the country's economic
growth...it most certainly affects our national security," he
said in a speech to mark 65 years of India independence from
Britain.
Singh did not give details, but some analysts warn of social
unrest if India's fails to meet growing aspirations. The
79-year-old economist credited with liberalizing India's economy
in the 1990s has been blocked by allies from implementing more
free market reforms.
India remains one of the world's fastest growing large
economies despite a sharp slowdown over the past year, but
economists say it needs to expand even faster to create jobs for
millions of people who will reach working age in the next few
years.
"As far as creating an environment within the country for
rapid economic growth is concerned, I believe that we are not
being able to achieve this because of a lack of political
consensus," Singh said in his annual Independence Day speech.
Singh said stagnation in European economies was also hurting
India, which exports to the euro zone.
Last year, lack of support from coalition partners and
members of his own party forced Singh to suspend a flagship
policy allowing foreign supermarkets to open in India. Other
policies such as cutting fuel subsidies are also held up.
India is struggling with a slump in foreign investment and
industrial output, gaping fiscal and current account deficits,
high inflation and weakness in the rupee currency. These
problems have been made worse by a drought.
Several research organisations including Moody's Analytics
have recently cut their outlook for Indian growth to around 5.5
percent, which would be the country's lowest rate in a decade.
SHORT SLUMP?
Despite his concerns, Singh said India's current economic
downturn would be short-lived.
"I believe that this period of difficulties will not last
long," Singh said amid tight security at New Delhi's Red Fort.
He said faster infrastructure development would boost growth.
"Recently we have taken new measures to accelerate
infrastructure development. Ambitious targets have been fixed in
roads, airports, railways, electricity generation and coal
production," he said in his speech from the 17th century former
seat of the Mughal Empire.
In an allusion to tax measures that scared foreign investors
earlier this year, Singh promised "to leave no stone unturned"
to bring in fresh money. In recent weeks the government has
moved to clarify the tax rules.
"To attract foreign capital, we will have to create
confidence at the international level that there are no barriers
to investment in India," he said.
Fear of a political backlash has stopped the government
cutting subsidies on diesel despite its contribution to a fiscal
deficit that touched 5.8 percent last year. Drought makes it
harder to raise the price of a fuel farmers use for irrigation.