By Manoj Kumar
NEW DELHI Aug 17 Advisers to India's prime
minister issued a stern warning to the government on Friday on
the need to rein in the country's fiscal and current account
deficits to avoid the risk of a credit ratings downgrade to junk
status.
They urged the government to raise subsidised diesel prices
and adopt measures to attract foreign investment, both of which
would help ease pressure on the twin deficits and so help an
economy that has shifted down several gears this year and the
weak rupee.
However, economists doubted the ideas would be turned to
action anytime soon.
The suggestions are "well meaning and sound," said Rajeev
Malik, a senior economist at CLSA in Singapore. "But the
political will to implement the solutions has been lacking.
Technocrats cannot do anything about that."
India's economic growth has lost momentum due to global
headwinds, sluggish policymaking and more lately worries about a
drought in parts of the country. Fearful of a popular backlash,
the government has failed to cut expenditure or liberalise the
economy to attract investment.
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's economic advisory panel
released a report that acknowledged the economic down shift,
which Singh declared this week was a national security issue.
However, analysts said some of the forecasts were optimistic.
The panel, for example, cut its forecast for economic growth
in the year to next March (2012/13) to 6.7 percent. While that
was down from a previous forecast of 7.5-8 percent, it is much
higher than projections by private economists, who see growth
sliding to 5.5 percent, a 10-year low.
The panel highlighted the swelling fiscal deficit as a major
concern and urged the government to raise diesel prices, a
long-promised policy that has failed to get political support.
Indeed, diesel could exert more pressure on the budget because
its use is set to spike this year as farmers turn to pumps to
irrigate their fields during the drought.
"Given that ratings agencies are watching the situation, I
think the budgeted fiscal deficit at 5.1 percent is a
non-negotiable issue" said M. Govinda Rao, a member of the
advisory panel.
Economists suggest the government is moving towards a
deficit in 2012/13 of around 6 percent of GDP and credit default
swap markets already price the country at junk, or
non-investment grade.
Global agencies Fitch Ratings and Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services this year warned that India may become the first of the
BRICS group of large emerging markets to lose its investment
grade rating if it did not control the fiscal and current
account deficits.
The panel urged the government to raise tax revenues,
including by collecting unpaid taxes. It said New Delhi should
resurrect a push to allow foreign investment in supermarkets
after its attempt to open up the sector flopped late last year.
This time, the foreign investment limit should be capped at
49 percent, not the 51 percent level that sparked fierce
opposition, it said.
The panel's call to bring the fiscal deficit under control
echoes similar comments from the central bank.
"The best way to prevent a ratings downgrade is to put in
place a sustainable process of fiscal consolidation because
that's the most important parameter, indicator on which that
risk or threat has manifested," Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn
said on Thursday.
India's current account, the broadest measure of its trade
in goods and services with the rest of the world, ballooned to a
record deficit of $21.7 billion or 4.5 percent of GDP in the
March quarter.
The panel forecast the deficit would narrow in 2012/13 to
3.6 percent from 4.2 percent in 2011/12 off the back of lower
import bills for oil and gold. But panel chief C. Rangarajan
said the deficit needed to shrink to 2.5 percent. Above that
level the rupee comes under pressure, a panel member said.
The panel raised its inflation forecast for the end of
2012/13 to 6.5-7 percent, up from an earlier forecast of 5-6
percent, to reflect expectations for higher food prices as
monsoon rains are well below average.
"The estimates are pretty much in line with Reserve Bank of
India's projections, but the growth number seems to be on the
optimistic side on the assumption that agriculture growth won't
be as slow as (the) market expects," said Rahul Bajoria,
regional economist with Barclays in Singapore.
The panel's views are closely watched, however, because they
are used by the prime minister's office to determine policy. The
finance ministry produces its own estimates.