* Growth seen at 5.3 pct in Reuters poll
* High inflation and wide deficit means no room for stimulus
* Political chaos clouds outlook for big reforms
By Frank Jack Daniel and Manoj Kumar
NEW DELHI, Aug 28 India's economy likely
remained in its deepest slump for nine years in the quarter
ending in June, but high inflation and polarized politics leave
the country's leaders with limited scope to crank up growth.
Weak demand in the United States and Europe has hit exports
of IT services and manufactured goods, but the heaviest toll on
the economy is from overspending and the lack of reforms at home
- a point made by ratings agencies Fitch and Standard & Poor's,
who have threatened to downgrade India's sovereign debt to junk.
Distracted by a scandal over the allocation of coalfields
that has paralysed parliament, the government has further
delayed planned big-ticket economic reforms. For now, it is
focused on smaller measures it hopes will put the economy on
track, including possible budget cuts later in the year.
Many G20 central banks have been moving to support growth
through monetary stimulus.
But the Reserve Bank of India is lothe to reduce borrowing
costs, among the highest of major economies, until the
government reins in spending on subsidies and increases capacity
to fight stubbornly high inflation.
"India in a way is in an abnormal cycle with the combination
of below-trend growth and above-trend inflation. And monetary
policy cannot be the panacea," said Rajeev Malik, a senior
economist at brokerage CLSA in Singapore.
A Reuters poll of 38 economists produced a median
forecast of 5.3 percent year-on-year GDP growth for the
April-June quarter, unchanged from January-March, which was the
slowest growth rate since the same quarter in 2003.
Forecasts ranged from 4.8 percent to 6 percent in the poll,
ahead of the data due for release at 0530 GMT on Friday.
"We'll be in that 5 to 6 percent range for next year also,"
said CLSA's Malik. "The question is going to be how effective is
any kind of response from the government and that is anybody's
guess at this point."
While strong by global standards, such rates are considered
almost recessionary in India, which targets 9 percent to provide
jobs for a bulging young population.
Worried about social unrest if aspirations are not met,
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh this month called high growth a
matter of national security.
Singh's economic advisory panel this month cut its forecast
to 6.7 percent for economic growth in the year to next March
(2012/13), down from a previous forecast of 7.5-8 percent. The
RBI predicts growth of 6.5 percent in the same period.
REVIVAL PLEDGE
Newly reappointed Finance Minister P. Chidambaram has vowed
to revive an economy he steered through the 2008 credit crunch
with tax cuts. The buzz on his return to the ministry helped a
market rally, further fuelled by a flurry of minor policy moves.
India never fully unwound the consumer-oriented tax breaks
that some economists say caused the economy to overheat. With
inflation at close to 7 percent for 2-1/2 years and a yawning
fiscal deficit in the cross-hairs of ratings agencies, India,
like China, has little space for a new round of stimulus.
Chaotic scenes in parliament this week highlighted political
gridlock scuppering plans to cut runaway fuel subsidies and
invite foreign supermarkets to open shop. Industrial output
contracted in June, and the country is running a wide current
account deficit that has driven the rupee to record lows.
Singh, the pilot of India's initial reforms as finance
minister in the 1990s, has seen his second term as prime
minister dogged by graft scandals that have sapped his
government's capacity to further remodel the economy.
He has a window to implement unpopular economic policies
after the parliament session finishes next week and before
elections in the state of Gujarat towards the end of the year,
but a drought driving up farm aid casts doubt on that timetable.
"The current political environment puts a question mark on
all the markets' reform expectations being met," J.P. Morgan
said in a research report. Optimism that reforms are imminent
drove a 12 percent rally in Indian equities in the last three
months, but the "bulls are now getting edgy," the report said.
The Reserve Bank of India next reviews policy on Sept. 17,
and recent hawkish comments suggest it is in no mood to lower
rates.
A drought in several farming states has delayed a plan to
raise the price of heavily subsidised fuels such as diesel, a
major contributor to a fiscal deficit that hit 5.8 percent of
GDP in the last fiscal year.
SPENDING CUTS?
In private, officials admit a deficit target of 5.1 percent
this year will be missed if fuel prices do not rise. One senior
official involved with government finances said the ministry was
considering an across-the-board cut to budgeted planned
spending, with a task force due to report on the issue.
"If the oil subsidies are not controlled, the fiscal deficit
could shoot up to 5.4 or 5.5 percent of GDP," he said. "There is
a proposal to have 10 percent cut in the planned expenditure if
needed."
An architect with Singh of the 1990s market liberalization,
Chidambaram is doing his best to boost growth and balance the
books through small-bore measures. Last week the ministry made
it easier for companies to borrow overseas, where interest rates
are almost zero compared with above 8 percent in India.
Chidambaram approved an $180 million FDI proposal from Walt
Disney Corp, part of a backlog of proposals by foreign
companies now being fast-tracked. He asked state-run banks to
lend more money to consumers for durables like cars and washing
machines, and credit to help stimulate farm growth.
Chidamabaram's immediate goal is to avert a downgrade that
would make India the first country to trade at junk in the BRICS
group - Brazil, Russia, China, and South Africa.
Credit default swaps suggest India is already a bigger
investment risk than emerging markets such as Vietnam and more
than double the risk of fellow BRICS.
The capital market division of the economic affairs ministry
regularly updates the agencies about steps taken to improve the
fiscal situation.
"We assume they would wait before taking any action," said
another senior finance ministry official. "If they downgrade us
in a hurry and the economy starts picking up in the second half
won't they lose face?"
