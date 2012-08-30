By Manoj Kumar
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Aug 30 India has sharply revised its
GDP data to show a much worse economic performance than
originally thought in the aftermath of the global financial
crisis, putting renewed scrutiny on the reliability of
government data.
The Central Statistics Office (CSO) has revised GDP growth
to 3.5 percent from earlier estimates of 5.9 percent in the
fourth quarter of 2008/09. On the flip side, it also showed the
fourth quarter growth estimate for 2009/10 was better than first
thought - 11.2 percent rather than 9.4 percent.
The news, first published in India's Mint newspaper, came as
the country braced for the release on Friday of GDP data for
this fiscal year's June quarter, which is likely to show a
continued economic slowdown.
Questions over the reliability of Indian data are not new.
Economists have previously challenged the accuracy of other
indicators such as industrial production and exports
. Faulty data makes it potentially trickier for
policymakers to take decisions on matters like interest rates.
The trade ministry admitted in December it had accidentally
inflated India's export figures by more than $9 billion due to a
glitch in the computer system that collates the data.
Government statisticians defended the change in the GDP
numbers as routine revision.
Globally, economic data is revised on a regular basis.
India, for example, revises inflation data every month. But the
sharp revision - and the time gap from when the data was first
collected - raised eyebrows.
"In GDP data, which is a very, very important data set for
the central bank and the government, such sharp revisions are
something which are a cause of worry," said RBS economist Gaurav
Kapur in Mumbai.
"Quality of statistics is something which has been a concern
for a while, and these numbers point to that again," he said.
"At least for the inflation side, for instance, we know about
revisions on a monthly basis, but in GDP numbers, having such
sharp revisions, and that too going back three years, is
something at least I have never seen."
"TRUE PICTURE"
The downward revision means the economy is growing at its
slowest rate in three years, not nine years as previously
thought. Economists expect Friday's data to show the economy
grew at 5.3 percent in the June quarter, mirroring its
disappointing performance in the previous quarter.
"These kind of historical revisions complicate the job for
policymakers as it gets difficult to get an accurate picture of
the risks in the economy and weakens ability to anticipate
impact of shocks in the economy," said Rahul Bajoria, regional
economist at Barclays Capital in Singapore.
India, which has basked in two decades of rapid economic
development since landmark economic reforms in 1991, has seen
growth slow sharply amid a prolonged political logjam that has
stalled decision-making.
Government officials said the revision reflected changes in
how India's industrial production was measured. The government
recently changed the base year to which data is compared,
something it has typically done every 10 years. The government
now plans to revise the base year every five years.
The new index covers 682 items and includes products such as
clothing, jewellery, processed food and new industrial products
that were not covered in the previous index.
"The aim was to give a more true picture of the economy,"
T.C.A Anant, India's chief statistician, told Reuters.
(Writing by Matthias Williams, additional reporting by Tony
Munroe and Suvashree Dey Choudhury in MUMBAI)