NEW DELHI Aug 31 India's GDP growth likely
languished around its lowest in three years in the quarter that
ended in June, offering no respite for Prime Minister Manmohan
Singh as he struggles to escape from a series of political
scandals that have paralysed his economic agenda.
Weak demand in the West has hit exports, but the heaviest
toll on the economy is from overspending and a lack of reforms
at home - a point made by both the central bank and ratings
agencies Fitch and Standard & Poor's, who threaten to downgrade
India's sovereign ratings to junk.
A Reuters poll of 38 economists produced a median
forecast of 5.3 percent year-on-year GDP growth for the
April-June quarter, unchanged from January-March, which was the
slowest growth rate since the same quarter of 2009. The data is
due to be released at 0530 GMT on Friday.
If the forecast is correct it will mean more bad news for
the government, which is embroiled in a row with the main
opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over sweetheart coal
deals. The state auditor has questioned the deals, and the BJP
has refused to allow parliament to function until Singh quits.
A raft of bills, including a number of important economic
reforms, is now bogged down in the legislature. The furore has
deepened the sense of dysfunction in Indian politics that has
already stalled bold measures to cut government spending on
costly fuel subsidies and help bring down high inflation. Poor
monsoon rains have added to the economic gloom.
"Below 5 percent growth will be a game changer," said Manish
Wadhawan, managing director and head of rates at HSBC in Mumbai.
"For a print below 5 percent you would need to see a
deceleration in manufacturing, agriculture and also services,
which would be really massive as that will mean the last bastion
of growth has also stalled," he added.
Industrial output contracted in June and the country is
running a wide current account deficit that has driven the rupee
(INR=) to record lows.
SMALL STEPS
With gridlock in both parliament and the government putting
big reforms out of reach for now, finance ministry officials are
focused on smaller measures, such as speeding up delayed
infrastructure projects, to help boost the economy in the second
half of the fiscal year, which began in April.
They still foresee annual economic growth of around 6.5
percent for 2012/2013. However, for the quarter ending in June,
the ministry expects Friday's data to show the economy grew
between 5 percent and 5.5 percent, two ministry officials told
Reuters.
One of the officials said Friday's data may not reflect the
full impact of the drought in major crop-growing states. The
provisional quarterly numbers could be later revised up or down
by up to 0.5 percent depending on the actual farm output, final
figures on industrial output and trade data, he said.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) meets on Sept. 17 to review
monetary policy, and bond yields rallied this week on
expectations a low growth reading would nudge the bank to reduce
interest rates, some of the highest among major economies.
But only last week the RBI said fighting stubbornly high
inflation remained the cornerstone of its monetary policy, and
said lower interest rates alone would not jumpstart the economy.
The growth rate in the first quarter of India's fiscal year
was initially reported as the weakest since the same quarter of
2003. But India's Ministry of Statistics has released a new
series of quarterly GDP growth estimates, which include a sharp
downward revision of growth for the January-March quarter of
2009 to 3.5 percent from 5.9 percent.
Singh's economic advisory panel this month cut its forecast
to 6.7 percent for economic growth in the year to next March,
down from a previous forecast of 7.5-8 percent. The RBI predicts
growth of 6.5 percent in the same period.