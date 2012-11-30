Nov 30 India's economy grew at a lower-than-expected 5.3 percent in the quarter ending September, government data showed on Friday. Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted growth at 5.4 percent. The manufacturing sector grew an annual 0.8 percent during the quarter, while farm output rose 1.2 percent, the data showed. In the quarter ending in June, economic growth was at 5.5 percent. Asia's third largest economy is still growing faster than many other major economies, but it has slowed from 6.5 percent in the 2011/12 fiscal year and 8.4 percent in the previous two fiscal years. The following are the GDP figures based on 2004/05 prices in percentage terms: --------------------------------------------------------- ALL IN PCT Item Q2 FY13 Q1 FY13 Q2 FY12 Agriculture, forestry & fishing 1.2 2.9 3.1 Mining & quarrying 1.9 0.1 -5.4 Manufacturing 0.8 0.2 2.9 Electricity, gas and water supply 3.4 6.3 9.8 Construction 6.7 10.9 6.3 Trade, hotels, transport & comm. 5.5 4.0 9.5 Financing, insurance, real estate 9.4 10.8 9.9 Community, social & personal service7.5 7.9 6.1 GDP at factor cost 5.3 5.5 6.7 ----------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 54.56 rupees) (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI)