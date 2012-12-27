* Eight percent growth plan "ambitious"
* More reforms needed for faster expansion
* Calls for gradual adjustment of energy prices
* Adviser says growth could get stuck below 6 pct over
policy logjam
*
(Adds more quotes, details)
By Rajesh Kumar Singh and Nigam Prusty
NEW DELHI, Dec 27 India's prime minister struck
a downbeat note on the challenges facing the economy on
Thursday, dubbing a five-year plan for average growth of 8
percent "ambitious" and warning that business-as-usual policies
won't deliver higher growth.
India's GDP growth has languished below 6 percent for three
straight quarters, a far cry from the near-double-digit pace of
expansion before the 2008 global financial downturn.
Economic growth for the fiscal year ending in March is
expected to be 5.7-5.9 percent, the slowest since 2002/03.
"I must emphasise, that achieving a target of 8 percent
growth, following less than 6 percent in the first year, is
still an ambitious target," Manmohan Singh told a conference of
state chief ministers on the government's 2012-2017 economic
plan.
The downturn prodded Singh, castigated for years of policy
inertia, to launch the most daring initiatives of his tenure in
September that included raising subsidised diesel prices and
opening the retail and other sectors to foreign players.
Analysts say the government must take more reform steps
quickly, including speeding up approvals of infrastructure
projects, overhauling the tax system and reducing a swollen
fiscal deficit by reining in its subsidy bill.
Although some of these measures are critical for restoring
the health of the economy, they have become a victim of
political gridlock in New Delhi.
One of Singh's key policy advisers, Montek Singh Ahluwalia
warned at the meeting that growth could get stuck at 5.0-5.5
percent if a policy logjam continues.
"The high growth scenario will definitely not materialise,
if we follow a business as usual policy," Singh said, echoing
his adviser.
"Our first priority must be to reverse this slowdown. We
cannot change the global economy but we can do something about
the domestic constraints which have contributed to the
downturn."
A sub-6 percent growth rate is damaging for a country that
needs an 8-8.5 percent clip to create jobs for its burgeoning
population.
The slump also makes it tougher for Singh to fund flagship
welfare programmes ahead of a national election due by mid-2014.
"We must remember that we are still a low-income country. We
need twenty years of rapid growth to bring it to middle income
level," Singh said.
ENERGY SUBSIDIES
Low growth is making it harder for the government to narrow
its fiscal gap, which global ratings agencies say must be
controlled if India is to avoid seeing its sovereign debt rating
being downgraded to junk.
New Delhi aims to cut its deficit to 5.3 percent of gross
domestic product (GDP) in 2012/13 from 5.8 percent the previous
year. But lacklustre tax revenues and high spending on subsidies
have cast doubt on its deficit reduction plan.
Growth has also been dented by funding of the deficit from
domestic savings, which crowds out private investment.
Singh said that subsidies on energy products should be
limited, with a phased adjustment of prices.
"Unfortunately, energy is under-priced in our country. Our
coal, petroleum products, and natural gas are priced well below
international prices. This also means that electricity is
effectively under-priced," he said.
"Immediate adjustment of prices to close the gap is not
feasible, I realise this, but some phased price adjustment is
necessary."
(Additional reporting by Arup Roychoudhury,; Editing by John
Chalmers)