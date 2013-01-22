NEW DELHI Jan 22 India will raise by $5 billion each the caps on foreign institutional investors holding government and corporate bonds, the finance minister said on Tuesday and forecast growth of 6.5-7 percent in the next fiscal year, Citi said in a note.

Foreign investors will be allowed to hold up to $15 billion of government bonds and $25 billion in corporate bonds, the minister was reported to have said during a meeting with investors in Hong Kong.

A one-year lock in period on holding infrastructure bonds will be eliminated, he said.

The meeting was held in the lead up to India's 2013/14 budget on Feb. 28 where new investment and tax guidelines are likely to be announced.

(Reporting By Frank Jack Daniel)