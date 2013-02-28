NEW DELHI, Feb 28 India's economy grew at a worse-than-expected 4.5 percent in the quarter ended Dec. 31, hurt by a slowdown in agriculture, mining and manufacturing, government data showed on Thursday. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast growth of 5 percent. The country's economy grew at a lower-than-expected 5.3 percent in the September quarter. The Indian economy has lost momentum in recent years. Preliminary estimates earlier this month showed the economy is on track to grow just 5 percent in the current fiscal year to March. The manufacturing sector grew an annual 2.5 percent during the December quarter while farm output rose just 1.1 percent, the data showed. Mining fell by 1.4 percent. The following table lists the GDP figures based on 2004/05 prices in percentage terms: ---------------------------------------------------------------- ALL IN PCT Item Q3FY13 Q2FY13 Q3FY12 Agriculture, forestry & fishing 1.1 1.2 4.1 Mining & quarrying -1.4 1.9 -2.6 Manufacturing 2.5 0.8 0.7 Electricity, gas and water supply 4.5 3.4 7.7 Construction 5.8 6.7 6.9 Trade, hotels, transport & comm. 5.1 5.5 6.9 Financing, insurance, real estate 7.9 9.4 11.4 Community, social & personal service 5.4 7.5 6.8 GDP at factor cost 4.5 5.3 6.0 ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)