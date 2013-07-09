By Manoj Kumar and Frank Jack Daniel
NEW DELHI, July 9 India's finance minister is in
the United States this week to drum up investment from the likes
of Lockheed Martin, leaving behind a cabinet far from convinced
about his plans to revive the economy and a record low rupee.
The minister, P Chidambaram, won investor approval last year
for plans to rein in India's fiscal deficit but he is struggling
to push through proposals to relax rules on foreign direct
investment (FDI) in defence, telecoms, pharmaceuticals and
retail.
Economists say it is critical for India to boost FDI because
the long-term nature of the investment has a more stable
influence on the economy. On the other hand, the fickle flows of
portfolio investment can have a destabilising impact.
In June alone, $7 billion in portfolio investment fled the
country amid a wider emerging markets selloff over concerns that
the United States was preparing to rein in its monetary
stimulus.
The rupee hit a record low of 61 per dollar on Monday and is
the worst performing emerging markets currency in Asia this year
of those monitored by Reuters daily.
It is under pressure from India's weakest economic growth in
a decade and a record high deficit in the current account, the
broadest measure of a country's international trade, of 4.8
percent of GDP last fiscal year.
To try to revive FDI, which has fallen in three out of the
last four fiscal years, Chidambaram last month mooted plans to
loosen investment for foreign companies in a broad swathe of
industries. He had hoped to secure cabinet approval this month.
He flew to the United States on Monday for meetings with the
CEOs and other top executives of potential investors, including
Microsoft Corp, Wal-Mart Stores Inc, Lockheed
Martin International and Boeing International. He
is due to return to India on July 14.
Just ahead of the trip to persuade the U.S. companies to
invest in India, two ministries leaked letters outlining their
opposition to the latest FDI plans. One ministry also briefed
journalists about its disagreements with the finance ministry
over the proposals.
"RETROGRADE STEP"
In one letter, the Defence Minister A.K. Antony, a powerful
member of the cabinet, told the industry ministry a plan to
allow foreign weapons manufacturers to invest up to 49 percent
in defence joint ventures represented a danger to India's
defence interests.
"Allowing foreign companies to set up manufacturing/assembly
facilities here will be a retrograde step," Antony said in the
letter, an excerpt of which was seen by Reuters. He said the cap
on foreign investment in defence companies should remain at 26
percent, except in special cases.
The home ministry wrote a letter late last week to Commerce
and Industry Minister Anand Sharma, who oversees foreign
investment policy, saying any new proposals in telecoms, defence
and space research should take into account security concerns,
an official told Reuters.
Industry ministry officials have also privately raised
objections, saying a plan to raise the cap on foreign ownership
in supermarkets to 74 percent was unnecessary.
Rajeev Malik, a senior economist at brokerage CLSA, said
some pushback from the ministries was to be expected, but that
it was important for the government to follow through.
"It should not have raised hopes if it was not totally sure,
and most importantly it should not have started talking if it
could not deliver, because now is the time to actually deliver,
not just talk," Malik said.
Since last year, when a retail cap of 51 percent was put on
overseas ownership, no foreign supermarket has committed to
India. Foreign retailers complain that some rules, such as on
sourcing food and consumer goods, are too stringent.
On Monday, a senior government official involved in
investment policy said the retail cap set last year was now
unlikely to be changed.
"I think the decision on raising FDI cap in multi-brand
retail may be deferred as part of the compromise among
ministries," said the official, who asked not be identified
because he was not authorised to speak to the media.
NEW URGENCY
With a general election due by May 2014, Prime Minister
Manmohan Singh faces a tight deadline to push through economic
reforms he says are needed to revitalise Asia's third-largest
economy. The opposition has the power to disrupt parliament and
so stymie the government's efforts.
In the past year, the government has successfully loosened
FDI rules in retail, civil aviation and broadcasting to attract
more overseas funds.
Still, government data shows that in the last four fiscal
years FDI only rose once, in 2011/12. In the latest fiscal year
that ended in March, it fell 21 percent to $36.9 billion.
Analysts say the root of the rupee's drop - nearly 9 percent
against the dollar so far this year - lies with the current
account deficit.
Concerns that capital flight from emerging markets will pick
up as the U.S. Federal Reserves gets closer to reining in
stimulus are adding urgency to India's need to close the gap.
Net portfolio investments in India slumped to just $50
million in the three months to June from $11.3 billion in the
quarter ending in April, data from market regulator SEBI and
published by ratings agency CRISIL shows.
The finance ministry has already taken measures to ease
pressure on the current account, including hiking tariffs on
imports of gold, the main contributor to the deficit after oil.
Chidambaram has toured financial capitals in recent months
to try to drum up investment, including with sovereign wealth
funds.
"Unless the business environment in the country improves, it
would not be realistic to expect strong flows from sovereign
funds," said an official involved in the approval of many
foreign investment proposals.
Officials, who a few weeks ago were upbeat about the
response to the roadshows, are now more gloomy.
"We are trying our best in the given circumstances. But the
fall in the rupee and delay in policy reforms could affect our
credibility," a senior official at the ministry of finance said.