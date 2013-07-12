NEW DELHI, July 12 India's annual consumer price inflation picked up in June to 9.87 percent, after slowing for three straight months, government data showed on Friday.

Food prices for consumers rose an annual 11.84 percent in June, faster than an annual rise of 10.65 percent in May.

Unlike most central banks, the Reserve Bank of India mainly uses the wholesale price index (WPI) for setting its monetary policy. KEY POINTS: --------------------------------------------------------------

SUB INDEX (Weighting) June May Pct change

Pct 2013 2013

FOOD ITEMS 49.71 134.4 131.3 +2.36

FUEL AND ELECTRICITY 9.49 133.4 132.1 +0.98

HOUSING 9.77 130.1 128.6 +1.17

CLOTHING, BEDDING

AND FOOTWEAR 4.73 140.1 138.8 +0.94

SERVICES (MISC) 26.31 123.9 122.8 +0.90 ---------------------------------------------------------------

Note: Weighting figures are rounded off.

Source: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. ----------------------------------------------------------------

(Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; Editing by Sunil Nair)