NEW DELHI, July 12 India's annual consumer price
inflation picked up in June to 9.87 percent, after
slowing for three straight months, government data showed on
Friday.
Food prices for consumers rose an annual 11.84 percent in
June, faster than an annual rise of 10.65 percent in May.
Unlike most central banks, the Reserve Bank of India mainly
uses the wholesale price index (WPI) for setting its monetary
policy.
KEY POINTS:
--------------------------------------------------------------
SUB INDEX (Weighting) June May Pct change
Pct 2013 2013
FOOD ITEMS 49.71 134.4 131.3 +2.36
FUEL AND ELECTRICITY 9.49 133.4 132.1 +0.98
HOUSING 9.77 130.1 128.6 +1.17
CLOTHING, BEDDING
AND FOOTWEAR 4.73 140.1 138.8 +0.94
SERVICES (MISC) 26.31 123.9 122.8 +0.90
---------------------------------------------------------------
Note: Weighting figures are rounded off.
Source: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.
----------------------------------------------------------------
(Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; Editing by Sunil Nair)