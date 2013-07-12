NEW DELHI, July 12 India's industrial production unexpectedly contracted 1.6 percent in May from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected output to grow 1.6 percent annually. April's output growth was revised down to an annual 1.9 percent from 2.3 percent earlier.

The manufacturing sector, which constitutes about 76 percent of industrial production, shrank 2.0 percent from a year earlier, the federal statistics office said.

Capital goods production, a barometer for investments in the economy, contracted an annual 2.7 percent from a year earlier. KEY POINTS -------------------------------------------------

annual growth in pct*

May 2013 April 2013 May 2012

INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT -1.6 1.9 2.5

Consumer goods -4.0 2.1 4.4

Consumer durables -10.4 -8.9 9.7

Consumer non-durables 1.7 11.5 -0.1

Capital goods -2.7 -0.1 -8.6

Mining -5.7 -3.3 -0.7

Electricity 6.2 4.2 5.9

Manufacturing -2.0 2.3 2.6

(Based on the new series with 2004/05 as base year)

-------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Annie Banerji and Anurag Kotoky in NEW DELHI; Editing by Sunil Nair)