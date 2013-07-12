NEW DELHI, July 12 India's industrial production
unexpectedly contracted 1.6 percent in May from a
year earlier, government data showed on Friday.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected output to grow 1.6
percent annually. April's output growth was revised down to an
annual 1.9 percent from 2.3 percent earlier.
The manufacturing sector, which constitutes about
76 percent of industrial production, shrank 2.0 percent from a
year earlier, the federal statistics office said.
Capital goods production, a barometer for investments in the
economy, contracted an annual 2.7 percent from a year earlier.
KEY POINTS
-------------------------------------------------
annual growth in pct*
May 2013 April 2013 May 2012
INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT -1.6 1.9 2.5
Consumer goods -4.0 2.1 4.4
Consumer durables -10.4 -8.9 9.7
Consumer non-durables 1.7 11.5 -0.1
Capital goods -2.7 -0.1 -8.6
Mining -5.7 -3.3 -0.7
Electricity 6.2 4.2 5.9
Manufacturing -2.0 2.3 2.6
(Based on the new series with 2004/05 as base year)
--------------------------------------------------------
(Compiled by Annie Banerji and Anurag Kotoky in NEW DELHI;
Editing by Sunil Nair)