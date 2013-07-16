* RBI takes new tack in rupee defence
* Measures seen as short-term only
* Failure could force central bank to raise rates
By Rafael Nam and Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, July 16 India's boldest attempt yet to
prevent a rout in the rupee delivered only a modest lift in the
currency but shares slumped and bond yields jumped as investors
worried that policymakers might overplay their hand and damage
economic growth.
The government said on Tuesday the moves were an attempt to
stabilise the currency, which hit a record low last week and is
down nearly 10 percent since the start of May, but analysts said
longer-term economic reforms were really what was needed.
The measures unveiled Monday night in a rare display of
tactical force by a conservative central bank would make it
harder to speculate in the rupee and are intended to attract
foreign inflows needed to fund a record current account deficit.
They also increase the likelihood that the Reserve Bank of
India's next move on policy interest rates will be a hike.
"We think that the measures, in effect, constitute a shift
in monetary stance from pause to tightening," Goldman Sachs
economist Tushar Poddar wrote in a note, putting the odds of a
rate hike at the RBI's policy review on July 30 at one in three.
The RBI raised short-term borrowing costs, restricted funds
available to banks and said it would sell 120 billion rupees ($2
billion) in bonds, effectively draining cash from the market, to
protect a rupee that hit a record low last week.
The steps are risky and expected to be temporary, with
Standard Chartered Bank saying they could only be maintained for
up to six months.
"The best case, or what we are all hoping for, is that these
are short-term measures purely to drive home a point, that it
does not endanger growth in the long term," said Ananth Narayan,
co-head of wholesale banking for South Asia at Standard
Chartered Bank.
The moves will raise funding costs for banks and companies
almost immediately, creating a ripple effect that could crimp
growth in an economy expanding at its slowest in a decade.
In a direct response, Bank of America-Merrill Lynch cut its
GDP forecast for Asia's third-largest economy to 5.5 percent
from 5.8 percent for the fiscal year ending March 2014.
The rupee strengthened to 59.43/44 per dollar on
Tuesday from a close of 59.89/90. Last week, it fell to a record
low of 61.21.
Montek Singh Ahluwalia, deputy chairman of the government's
Planning Commission told TV channel CNBC-TV18 the measures would
be reversed when rupee stability was restored.
And Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram said they
should not be seen as a signal of a change in policy rates.
"These measures are intended to quell speculation or
excessive speculation in the forex market, trying to reduce
volatility in forex market," Chidambaram told reporters.
The government is also preparing measures to expand foreign
investor access to sectors such defence, although it has
struggled to implement reforms against political opposition.
RAISING RATES?
The RBI's next policy decision is on July 30 and the
predominant expectation is it would leave rates on hold for the
second consecutive review, after cutting them by a combined 125
basis points since April 2012 in an effort to revive growth.
If the RBI's measures to support the rupee fail, it could
force the central bank to reverse course and raise rates, a
measure taken last week by Indonesia.
Benchmark 10-year bond yields surged as much
as 54 basis points on Tuesday to their highest since late
December, and short-term rates also jumped.
As bond yields surge, India risks making higher borrowing
costs harder to reverse, unless they are accompanied by steps to
narrow the current account deficit from a record 4.8 percent of
gross domestic product in the last fiscal year.
Stocks fell, dragged down by lenders that rely on short term
funding, with Yes Bank down nearly 10 percent and
IndusInd Bank down 8 percent.
Continued losses in the stock and bond markets could spark
more foreign outflows. Overseas investors have already sold
around $11 billion worth of debt and stocks since late May.
The RBI has been reluctant to intervene aggressively by
dipping into foreign currency reserves that cover nearly 7
months of imports, as any rundown of its holdings could further
erode foreign investor confidence.
Regulators have instead tried to clamp down on speculative
trading by focusing on onshore derivative markets.
Nomura economist Sonal Varma said the latest moves could
backfire.
"India's growth is already very weak and tighter domestic
liquidity will worsen the financial conditions for corporates
and banks, hurting asset quality and the growth outlook," she
said in a note.
"The probability of a rate hike, if today's measures are not
successful in stemming rupee depreciation, has gone up."
(Additional reporting by Swati Bhat, Archana Narayanan, and
Abhishek Vishnoi in MUMBAI and Rajesh Kumar Singh in NEW DELHI;
Editing by Tony Munroe and John Mair)