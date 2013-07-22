By Archana Narayanan
| MUMBAI, July 22
MUMBAI, July 22 Indian markets were bracing for
disappointment at an auction of bond investment quotas on
Monday, with weak demand expected from foreigners until there is
clarity on the central bank's policy intentions after its
dramatic attempt to shore up the rupee.
The Reserve Bank of India took unprecedented steps last week
to try to create demand for the currency, which had fallen to a
record low, by aggressively draining cash from money markets and
sharply raising short-term interest rates.
Investors are worried the RBI, which holds a policy review
on July 30, may have more surprises in store to try to support
the rupee, such as increasing reserves banks must hold at the
central bank or issuing offshore bonds.
That does not bode well for the capital market regulator's
auction of 236.6 billion rupees ($4 billion) in government bond
quotas -- the rights to buy that amount of debt -- to foreign
institutional investors.
A poor outcome would keep pressure on the rupee as India has
traditionally relied on foreign capital to fund its current
account deficit, which hit a record 4.8 percent of gross
domestic product in the fiscal year that ended in March.
"Confusion over the policy direction and limited impact on
the currency from last week's RBI measures will restrain
demand," said Radhika Rao, an economist at DBS in Singapore.
"Till clarity is provided at the upcoming rate review,
foreign interest is likely to remain subdued," Rao added.
Last month, foreigners bought 391.71 bln rupees of debt
limits, but had only used 46.2 billion rupees by July 19,
National Securities Depository Limited data showed.
UNCOMFORTABLY CLOSE TO LOW
Ahead of the sale, the rupee was marginally weaker and
yields were little changed after a hectic past week. The auction
results are after 1730 India time (1200 GMT),
The rupee weakened slightly to 59.40 per dollar
from Friday's close of 59.35. It has gained nearly 1 percent in
the week since the RBI's measures but remains uncomfortably
close to a record low of 61.21 hit on July 8.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose to 7.98
percent from Friday's close of 7.94 pct. Yields have surged
around 40 basis points since the RBI's measures last Monday,
with foreigners selling a net $254 million.
Foreign outflows have reached $11.5 billion in debt and
equities since late May.
While some of that reflects a broad sell-off in emerging
markets on signs of a winding down of U.S. stimulus, there are
specific fears about India's slowing economy, lack of
substantive reforms and its large current account deficit.
India has taken some steps this year to try to attract
foreign investment, such as easing registration rules and
increasing ownership limits for long-term investors such as
sovereign wealth funds.
(Editing by John Mair)